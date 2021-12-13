Mamelodi Sundowns vs Baroka FC prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2021-22

The South African Premier Soccer League is back with a set of midweek fixtures as Mamelodi Sundowns lock horns with Baroka FC on Tuesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Baroka FC are rooted to the bottom of the South African Premier Division and have struggled this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Cape Town City over the weekend and will look to take it up a notch in this match.

Mamelodi Sundowns, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been impressive this year. The reigning champions edged SuperSport United to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result this week.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Baroka FC Head-to-Head

Mamelodi Sundowns have an impressive record against Baroka FC and have won six out of 11 matches played between the two teams. Baroka FC have managed two victories against Sundowns and will want to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Mamelodi Sundowns. Baroka FC finished the game with ten men and will need to be wary of another poor result this week.

Mamelodi Sundowns form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-W-D-W-D

Baroka FC form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-L-D-L-L

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Baroka FC Team News

Mamelodi Sundowns

Rivaldo Coetzee and Khuliso Mudau have recovered from their injuries during the international break and will be available for selection this weekend. Mosa Lebusa has also completed his recovery but might not be risked in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Mosa Lebusa

Suspended: None

Baroka FC

Richard Mbulu has served his suspension and will be available for selection this week. Baroka FC have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need to make the most of their resources to win this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Baroka FC Predicted XI

Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kennedy Mweene; Rivaldo Coetzee, Mosa Lebusa, Rushine De Reuck; Khuliso Mudau, Lyle Lakay, Mothobi Mvala, Haashim Domingo; Gaston Sirino, Aubrey Modiba, Peter Shalulile

Baroka FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Masuluke Oscarine; Ananias Gebhardt, Vusi Sibiya, Phelelani Shozi, Mashweu Mphahlele; Kambala, Athenkosi Dlala, Decide Chauke, Train Mokhabi; Richard Mbulu, Evidence Makgopa

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Baroka FC Prediction

Mamelodi Sundowns have dominated the league in recent years and will want to defend their crown this season. The South African giants bounced back from two draws with consecutive victories and will look to build on their streak this week.

Baroka FC have endured an abysmal season so far and will need a miracle to hurt their opponents on Tuesday. Mamelodi Sundowns are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 Baroka FC

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi