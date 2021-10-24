Mamelodi Sundowns vs Maniema Union prediction, preview, team news and more | CAF Champions League 2021-22

The CAF Champions League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Mamelodi Sundowns take on Maniema Union on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive in recent weeks and will want to win this game.

Maniema Union are yet to hit their stride in the league this season and are in third place in the table. The Congolese outfit can be a handful and will want to pull off an upset in this fixture.

Mamelodi Sundowns, on the other hand, have been exceptional in the South African Premier Division and are at the top of the league table. The Sundowns edged Golden Arrows to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Maniema Union Head-to-Head

Maniema Union and Mamelodi Sundowns are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and secured a draw in the only fixture played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last week and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams committed errors on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Mamelodi Sundowns form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Maniema Union form guide: D-D-L-W-W

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Maniema Union Team News

Mamelodi Sundowns have a large squad. Image Source: KickOff

Mamelodi Sundowns

Gaston Sirino has recovered from his knock and will be available for selection this weekend. Mosa Lebusa has also completed his recovery but might not be risked in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Mosa Lebusa

Suspended: None

Maniema Union need to be at their best. Image Source: Sport News Africa

Maniema Union

Maniema Union have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need to use all the resources at their disposal this weekend. The Union will need to field their best team in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Maniema Union Predicted XI

Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kennedy Mweene; Rivaldo Coetzee, Mosa Lebusa, Rushine De Reuck; Khuliso Mudau, Lyle Lakay, Mothobi Mvala, Haashim Domingo; Gaston Sirino, Aubrey Modiba, Peter Shalulile

Maniema Union Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brudel Liyongo; Taboria Simete, Heltone Mujanay, Junior Ngbanda, Steve Ehebelo; Likwela Yelemaya, Mickael Mbabu, Mbiyeye Bisamuna; Nzengeli Mpia, Heritier lote, Kitwa Kalowa

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Maniema Union Prediction

Mamelodi Sundowns were not at their best in the CAF Champions League last week and will want to make the most of their home advantage on Sunday. The South African giants have been in excellent form and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Maniema Union are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset and will need to be at their best this weekend. Mamelodi Sundowns are the better team, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 Maniema Union

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi