Man City and European giants ready to pay €100 mn for Italian superstar, Juve to sell Costa for €120 mn star and more Serie A News: 11 March 2019

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester City, Liverpool, and PSG have all been chasing for Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne, according to a report from Italy. The Italian giant reportedly slapped a huge €100 million price-tag for their most-prized winger and, the three potential suitors insist that the price will not be a problem for them.

Insigne has been such a revelation for Napoli since his career breakthrough in Serie A 2012/13 season. Many have touted him as one of the rarest talents in Italian football.

However, the Italian superstar has grown increasingly frustrated over his club's lack of silverware and, a move could happen if Napoli are not showing enough ambition to win something this season.

Juventus edge closer in Joao Felix transfer saga, Douglas Costa sale possible

It is understandable that Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes was present in a clash between Juventus and Udinese days ago to negotiate a transfer for Joao Felix. The Italian giant are now edging closer to the Portuguese starlet as Mendes has insisted that Juventus is the ideal club for the Benfica superstar.

The super-agent has a stronger relationship with Juventus's sporting director Fabio Paratici after Joao Cancelo and Cristiano Ronaldo transferred to the Turin giant. The Old Lady may be ahead of other clubs such as Manchester City and United in the chase but, they must quickly show a strong intention for the superstar.

Felix has been a new phenomenon in the Portuguese league. At just 19 years old, he has scored 9 goals and provided 4 assists for Benfica first team. His release clause stands at eye-popping €120 million. Juventus could be forced to put Douglas Costa on sale to fund the move as well as providing space for the starlet.

Icardi not present at Serie A clash against SPAL

Mauro Icardi's situation at Inter has grown increasingly difficult. A recent report has stated that the former Inter captain did not present at his club's latest Serie A clash against SPAL. The Argentian's contract at the San Siro outfit has staled for sometimes now and, a move elsewhere is more than likely.

Many have seen Icardi as one of the best strikers in the world. He has been the backbone for Inter's goalscoring duty for many years. However, the Argentinian's form has plummeted this season, scoring just 9 goals in 20 appearances. Spanish giant Real Madrid has been touted by several reports as a possible destination for the misfiring forward.

