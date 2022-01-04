Is the Premier League Title City's to lose after the Liverpool & Chelsea Draw? 

Manchester City will be the happiest club in the Premier League this weekend. After securing a hard-fought win at the Emirates Stadium, the city hierarchy will be pleased to see both Chelsea and Liverpool dropping points in the league.

While City themselves have looked to be running on fumes recently, it must be noted that City have managed to bounce back on each occasion. That's certainly the hallmark of a champion side.

What has separated City from Chelsea and Liverpool?

Liverpool have been guilty of wasting plenty of chances to kill off games this season. After wasting numerous opportunities against Leicester, the Reds blew yet another two-goal cushion at Stamford Bridge.

This is the third time Liverpool have surrendered a two-goal lead this season, with the other two coming against Atletico Madrid and Brighton & Hove Albion. Liverpool have drawn six games this season and in five of those, they had led the game. But their inability to shut shop when pushed against a corner has been costly, something which City have been able to pull off this season.

Premier League @premierleague



Chelsea recover from 2-0 down through Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic to go into the break level. What a match this is!



#CHELIV HALF-TIME Chelsea 2-2 LiverpoolChelsea recover from 2-0 down through Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic to go into the break level. What a match this is! HALF-TIME Chelsea 2-2 LiverpoolChelsea recover from 2-0 down through Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic to go into the break level. What a match this is!#CHELIV https://t.co/t9j8FgfPat

Thomas Tuchel has seen his side ship 10 goals in their last seven Premier League games. Less than six months ago, the German had built the foundation for Chelsea's second European title on the back of a solid defense.

The most pressing issue, however, has been Chelsea's inability to create and score from open play. Out of the 45 goals that Chelsea have scored, only 29 have come from open play. Meanwhile, City have scored 40 goals from open play alone.

City have also been disciplined enough to concede only two goals from set-pieces and penalties. Chelsea, meanwhile, have conceded six times in similar fashion.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC



#CheLiv The Blues fight back to claim a point this afternoon. 👊 The Blues fight back to claim a point this afternoon. 👊 #CheLiv https://t.co/eETKK3V4yI

However, it must be kept in mind that both sides have had their fair share of injuries and COVID-19 related issues. Chelsea have seen the likes of Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku and N'Golo Kante being ruled out. Similarly, Liverpool have had to deal with the absence of Thiago, Joel Matip and Naby Keita, to name a few.

On the flip side, City have looked rather untouchable after suffering a shock loss at home to Crystal Palace. In the next 11 league games since then, City have registered 11 consecutive wins, scoring 33 goals and conceding just the seven of them.

What's even more impressive is that City do not have a single contender for the Premier League golden boot this season. Yet somehow, they have managed to outscore every team in England's top flight.

Despite playing without an orthodox center forward, City's usage of the fluid 4-3-3 formation has been a huge success. Pep Guardiola has been able to call upon the likes of Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez whenever required. Credit must be given to the Spaniard for their optimum usage.

Despite playing with various false nines this season, Pep has ensured City remain positionally fluid and spatially aware. Guardiola must also be credited for integrating Bernardo Silva into the playing XI and using Joao Cancelo as an inverted full-back.

Just like last year, City's defense has been rock solid, shipping a meager 13 goals so far. Much is down to their intense counter pressing from the front, but the likes of Ruben Dias and Rodri have been in exceptional form as well.

At the start of the season, it looked as though City would face immense competition from the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea. With both of their title rivals unraveling in recent weeks, it seems as if only City can stop themselves from winning their fourth league title in the last five years.

On the last five occasions when they went on to win the title, City were leading the pack at this stage. History, it seems, is about to repeat itself this time around too.

Also Read Article Continues below

Stats: Whoscored

Edited by Shardul Sant