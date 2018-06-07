Man United transfer news: Sergio Ramos knows what De Gea wants, Man Utd make INSANE offer for Cristiano Ronaldo and more – June 7, 2018

Sergio Ramos is perhaps GOD in Spanish folklore!

Ramos knows everything

#5 Dennis Man and Gareth Bale

Dennis Man signing for Man United would be a dream come true for pun lovers, as you may have guessed already. But this is something out of the blue as the Romanian hadn’t been linked to the Old Trafford recently.

As it turns out, the owner of his club Steaua Bucuresti, Gigi Bacali, claims that Jose Mourinho is interested in bringing the player to the Theatre of Dreams. He said that while he doesn’t know of Mourinho’s intention of coming to Romania, he asked for €30 million for his star player two months ago.

“I do not know why Mourinho came to Romania, but I know that Manchester, two months ago, was interested in Man and we asked about €30m,” he told Sport.ro.

His reasoning is that he doesn’t want to sell Man to United (see, I am already loving it) and that is why he asked for so much.

“That’s what I ask. When they’re not for sale, I ask very much. I want to take a lot more money, not €30m. I do not want to sell him for 3, 5, 10. I want 30 to make his price, so I could get 60, 100, million.”

This is a very weird logic because as far as I know, asking for 30 million never gets you more 60 or 100 million – in fact, they will try to pay you less than 30!

Anyways, moving on to the other side with another story, Duncan Castles has given his two cents regarding Gareth Bale’s potential move to Manchester United. Ever since his admission of gaining more playing time and speaking to his agent about his future, the Red Devils have been actively linked with him.

Meanwhile, Duncan Castles believes that this summer, the move could actually happen because of Bale’s insistence.

“This summer is different. Bale is actively pursuing a move. He was told he needed to market himself,” he was quoted by Sport Review.

“He scored a lot of goals in not a lot of playing time, including two spectacular goals in the Champions League final.”