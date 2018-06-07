Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Man United transfer news: Sergio Ramos knows what De Gea wants, Man Utd make INSANE offer for Cristiano Ronaldo and more – June 7, 2018

Sergio Ramos is perhaps GOD in Spanish folklore!

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jun 2018, 19:46 IST
13.07K

Spain v Costa Rica - International Friendly
Ramos knows everything

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! This is just another day in the office for the Old Trafford outfit as a plethora of stories surrounding them have popped up in the market.

So without building any suspense whatsoever, we will get to it straight away!

#5 Dennis Man and Gareth Bale

Dennis Man signing for Man United would be a dream come true for pun lovers, as you may have guessed already. But this is something out of the blue as the Romanian hadn’t been linked to the Old Trafford recently.

As it turns out, the owner of his club Steaua Bucuresti, Gigi Bacali, claims that Jose Mourinho is interested in bringing the player to the Theatre of Dreams. He said that while he doesn’t know of Mourinho’s intention of coming to Romania, he asked for €30 million for his star player two months ago.

“I do not know why Mourinho came to Romania, but I know that Manchester, two months ago, was interested in Man and we asked about €30m,” he told Sport.ro.

His reasoning is that he doesn’t want to sell Man to United (see, I am already loving it) and that is why he asked for so much.

“That’s what I ask. When they’re not for sale, I ask very much. I want to take a lot more money, not €30m. I do not want to sell him for 3, 5, 10. I want 30 to make his price, so I could get 60, 100, million.”

This is a very weird logic because as far as I know, asking for 30 million never gets you more 60 or 100 million – in fact, they will try to pay you less than 30!

Anyways, moving on to the other side with another story, Duncan Castles has given his two cents regarding Gareth Bale’s potential move to Manchester United. Ever since his admission of gaining more playing time and speaking to his agent about his future, the Red Devils have been actively linked with him.

Meanwhile, Duncan Castles believes that this summer, the move could actually happen because of Bale’s insistence.

“This summer is different. Bale is actively pursuing a move. He was told he needed to market himself,” he was quoted by Sport Review.

“He scored a lot of goals in not a lot of playing time, including two spectacular goals in the Champions League final.”

Premier League 2017-18 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Sergio Ramos Cristiano Ronaldo Football Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
