5 managers with the highest transfer spending in the last decade

There are plenty of managers who have spent a lot of money on transfers in the last decade. While some of these transfers work out pretty well, others become big money flops and the managers are often criticized for spending so much money on them.

Some managers have spent heavily on transfers

The likes of Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho have spent a lot but have also achieved success at different clubs in the last 10 years and definitely feature on this list.

Almost all the other managers in this list have also been in charge of more than a single club while all of them have managed to win multiple trophies during their tenure at these different clubs. So who apart from Guardiola and Mourinho will feature on this list? Let's have a look.

#5 Antonio Conte

Conte has not always been successful with his big signings

Antonio Conte is widely regarded as one of the best tacticians in world football. He is the only manager to win three league titles with three clubs in Europe's top five leagues.

Conte is a serial winner who inherited a Chelsea team that had finished 10th, 31 points behind first, and made them Premier League champions in his debut year. He also helped Juventus win their first Scudetto in nine years (officially) and recently helped Inter win their first league title in 11 seasons, before resigning from the role.

But that success has come at a cost as Conte is fifth on the list of highest transfer spending managers in the last decade. The Italian has spent £842.12 million on transfers at three different clubs, purchasing 73 players while winning eight titles in the process

Unfortunately, when Conte spends big, it usually doesn't turn out well. Michy Batshuayi, Danny Drinkwater, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata all feature in his top 10 costliest signings.

He did however sign N'Golo Kante at Chelsea and Romelu Lukaku at Inter, both of whom turned out to be integral parts of his title-winning season at their respective clubs.

#4 Massimiliano Allegri

Allegri has given a good account of his spending in the last decade

Massimiliano Allegri started his managerial career from scratch, guiding Sassuolo to promotion in Serie B before moving to Cagliari and helping them achieve their best ever finish in the league in 15 years.

He moved to AC Milan in 2010, where he managed to win the Italian Super Cup in 2012 before moving on to manage Juventus in 2014. Allegri became a serial winner in Turin, claiming five successive Serie A titles and also helping the club reach two UEFA Champions League finals during his tenure.

Under the Italian manager, Juventus were famous for picking up canny free transfers, but as evidence suggests he also spent an astonishing amount of cash.

OFFICIAL: Massimiliano Allegri returns to Juventus to replace Andrea Pirlo as manager. pic.twitter.com/NTDzixMnhq — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 28, 2021

Allegri signed 76 players at AC Milan and Juventus in the last decade, spending a whopping £875.36 million on these transfers while winning 12 trophies at these clubs. The manager's biggest signing was Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018, when the Portuguese left Real Madrid for Turin in a deal worth £105 million.

Allegri left Juventus in 2019 and was on a two-year sabbatical before returning to the Bianconeri this summer.

