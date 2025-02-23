Manchester City 0-2 Liverpool: Reds player ratings with Mohamed Salah the difference maker as incumbent champions succumb to potential successors

Mohamed Salah was in full flow as Liverpool coasted to victory with a 2-0 victory over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, February 23. The Premier League champions were bested by the side that will likely be crowned the new kings of England. The visitors' display proved that it was what you do with possession that matters, not how much of it you have.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring in the 14th minute after Dominik Szoboszlai found him. He returned the favor to set up the Hungarian in the 34th minute. The result sees Arne Slot's men open up an 11-point gap at the top of the standings over second-placed Arsenal.

Liverpool player ratings

Allison Becker- 8/10

The Brazilian had a solid game for Liverpool, making five saves to keep the clean sheet for his side.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6.5/10

The English defender did not have a good day against Jeremy Doku, getting dribbled past 11 times. He will be thankful to his defensive partners for making sure Liverpool did not concede a goal.

Ibrahima Konate- 7/10

Konate was solid alongside Virgil Van Dijk in the Reds defense. He compensated for Jeremy Doku getting the better of Trent Alexander-Arnold and made five clearances in the match.

Virgil van Dijk-8/10

The Dutchman was brilliant in defense for Arne Slot's men against Manchester City and helped keep a clean sheet winning three out of five duels in the game.

Andrew Robertson-7/10

The Scottish fullback had a fine game for Arne Slot's men. He created one chance and won three of six duels.

Ryan Gravenberch-8/10

The Dutch midfielder was solid for the Reds against Manchester City. He made eight recoveries and won the two duels he entered.

Alexis McAllister- 7/10

The World Cup-winning midfielder had a solid game against Manchester City. Despite managing the fewest touches among any players with 90 minutes on the pitch (33), he made his impact felt.

Dominik Szoboszlai-9/10

The Hungarian midfielder was fabulous for the Reds against Manchester City. He set up Mohamed Salah for the opener and bagged a goal himself for good measure.

Mohamed Salah-9.5/10

Mohamed Salah was irresistible for Arne Slot's side and bagged a goal and an assist to put Manchester City to the sword.

Curtis Jones-7/10

The Englishman had a solid game for the Reds against Manchester City. He won all four duels he entered and made three recoveries in the match.

Luis Diaz-7/10

The Colombian had a good game for Arne Slot's side. He managed the most tackles in the match (3).

Liverpool Substitutes

Wataru Endo- 6/10

The Japanese midfielder came on late in the game to help the Reds see out their victory against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Konstantinos Tsimikas- 6/10

That Greek defender came on late in the game to help the Reds see out their victory against the incumbent champions.

Cody Gakpo-6/10

The Dutchman came on late in the game to help his side see out the victory over Manchester City.

Harvey Elliott- NA

The Englishman came on late in the game and did not have enough time to affect the game.

Jarell Quansah- NA

The Englishman came on late in the game but did not have enough time to affect the game.

