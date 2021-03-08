Manchester City 0-2 Manchester United: 5 hits and flops as Red Devils claim bragging rights in Manchester derby | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester City’s remarkable run of 21 successive wins was brought to a halt by local rivals Manchester United, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men secured a 2-0 win over the Premier League leaders at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday evening.

Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw struck either side of the break to condemn Manchester City to their first loss in 22 games in all competitions.

The game got off to a breathless start. Manchester United were awarded a penalty with barely 30 seconds played after Gabriel Jesus brought down Anthony Martial in the box; Bruno Fernandes stepped up to convert the resultant spot-kick.

Manchester City rallied from the early shock and pressed for an equaliser but were far from their usual clinical selves in front of goal. However, they went in at the half-time interval trailing for the first time in a long while.

It got worse for Manchester City five minutes into the second half, as Manchester United doubled their lead through Luke Shaw, who galloped down the left flank and exchanged passes with Marcus Rashford before placing a left-footed strike into the bottom corner.

The Manchester United defence then backed up their attackers’ efforts by standing firm in the face of sustained Manchester City pressure. The league leaders, though, lacked penetration and failed to force a way back into the contest.

The result sees Manchester United reclaim second place in the 2020-21 Premier League table from Leicester City and reduce the deficit to Pep Guardiola’s men to 11 points. Manchester City, meanwhile, will look to return to winning ways when they face Southampton in midweek.

WWDWWDDWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWL



Man Utd end Man City's 28-game unbeaten run and their 21-game winning streak. 👹 https://t.co/rPaVQVPbFQ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 7, 2021

On that note, let's have a look at the five hits and flops from either team in the game.

Advertisement

#1 Hit: Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

Luke Shaw (right) secured the three points for Manchester United with a well-taken goal.

Luke Shaw’s impressive form has been one of the real highlights of Manchester United’s season. The Englishman has made the left-back role more or less his own since the arrival of Alex Telles.

After managing to stay injury free for the majority of the season, Shaw has been extremely solid defensively while also adding an attacking dimension to his game. In the process, the Manchester United left-back has transformed himself into one of the league’s most potent threats in the full-back position.

Both aspects of Shaw's game were on display against Manchester City. Shaw not only kept Riyad Mahrez in check with some attentive, if at times desperate defending, he also chipped in with his side’s second goal.

The strike came at the end of one of Shaw’s now-trademark lung-bursting forward runs. The Manchester United left-back carried the ball almost the full length of the pitch before slotting home to double his side’s advantage on the night.

Advertisement

If the Englishman maintain this level of performance throughout the season and stays injury-free, it could boost his chances of making a late entry into the England squad for the Euros.

#2 Flop: Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Raheem Sterling endured another frustrating goalless return against Manchester United.

While he has firmly established himself as one of Manchester City's premier goal-scoring threats over the past few seasons, Raheem Sterling’s inability to find the net against Manchester United has been a small but noticeable anomaly in his trophy-laden career.

The Englishman has now gone 23 games without scoring against Manchester United.

Did Raheem Sterling score against Man Utd?



No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No



23 games without a goal. pic.twitter.com/LVLwli6zyt — William Hill (@WilliamHill) March 7, 2021

Sterling took up a place on the left wing for this game but was extremely well-marshalled by Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has enjoyed the upper hand whenever he has come up against the Manchester City forward.

While Manchester City collective weren't at their ruthless best going forward, Wan-Bissaka’s close attentions meant Sterling, in particular, was unable to showcase his trademark pace and dribbling, as he was barely allowed any time on the ball.

Even after moving into a central role late on in the game, Sterling was unable to influence proceedings and was left increasingly frustrated by the Manchester United defence.

1 / 2 NEXT