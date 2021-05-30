Ranking the five best Manchester City players this season (2020-21)

Manchester City have arguably had their best season since Pep Guardiola's arrival at the club in 2016. Barring last night, Manchester City were almost perfect this season, making an appearance in two league cup finals and claiming their third Premier League title in four years. By the end of the season, Manchester City had completed their third domestic double in the last four years.

The Cityzens were also one of European football's most dominant outfits this season, making an appearance in the Champions League finals with victories over Borussia Dortmund and PSG in the knockout stages. Etihad Stadium played host to some of the best players in world football this season, who dazzled fans world-over with exceptional performances throughout the footballing calendar.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the 5 best Manchester City players this season.

#5 Kevin de Bruyne

The Belgian wizard did not have his best season at Manchester City but remains one of the Premier League's standout players of the 2020-21 season.

De Bruyne is one of the best creative talents in world football and exhibited his stellar passing range over the course of the season. He also filled in as a false number nine for a brief period in a season where Manchester City were severely understocked in the strikers' department.

🤕 @DeBruyneKev reveals he suffered an acute nose bone fracture & left orbital fracture in the #UCLFinal.



🙌 Wishing him a speedy recovery ahead of @EURO2020! pic.twitter.com/RGOdJW88xS — SPORF (@Sporf) May 30, 2021

In 40 appearances across all competitions this season, the exquisite playmaker has amassed a tally of 10 goals and 18 assists. De Bruyne has an xA (expected assists) of 9.95 and xG (expected goals) of 10.17 in Manchester City's glorious PL season.

De Bruyne put up solid performances in his eight Champions League appearances, where he was involved in 28% of Manchester City's CL goals this season. The 29-year old leads his teammates in the assists charts and is also Manchester City's fourth-highest goalscorer across all competitions this season.

#4 John Stones

The biggest positive Pep Guardiola will be taking out of the double-winning 2020-21 season is the immaculate defensive partnership of John Stones and Ruben Dias.

Right from his days at Everton, John Stones was regarded as one of the best defensive talents in England and is living up to that reputation at Manchester City. John Stones is half the reason for City's record of the most clean sheets this Premier League season. In 35 appearances across all competitions this season, Stones played a part in 22 clean sheets and conceded just 14 goals.

"He’s not a bad little player is he?" ⚽️



This is John Stones’s story from grassroots at @pcfc1906 Juniors to the #ThreeLions. pic.twitter.com/4BUgc5ky4G — England Football (@EnglandFootball) May 28, 2021

The 26-year old is immensely composed at the heart of Manchester City's defense and has only been booked twice in the recently concluded season. With a tackle success rate of 48% in the Premier League, Stones has conceded a paltry average of 0.47 goals per 90 minutes, playing his part in 14 clean sheets from 22 appearances.

John Stones was an integral part of Manchester City's domestic double and their run to the Champions League finals. The winning goal in the Champions League finals was one of four goals conceded by Stones in 11 CL appearances.

