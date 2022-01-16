Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea: 5 talking points as De Bruyne solo-goal sinks lackluster Chelsea | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester City's juggernaut in the Premier League continues to cruise through as they defeated second-placed Chelsea 1-0 on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium. Former Blues man Kevin de Bruyne produced a moment of brilliance as he scored the winning goal in the 70th minute from the edge of the box.

The Blues were the second-best side in the game for the most part. Apart from a burst in the early stages of the second half, they failed to cause any problems for the league leaders.

The hosts always looked to be in control of the game and did not allow much space to the misfiring visitors in their half. While Manchester City enjoyed a better share of chances in either half, Chelsea had only themselves to blame for a toothless outing in a crucial game.

With Pep Guardiola's City making it 12 wins on the spin in the English top-flight, the league title looks to be increasingly defendable. With Cityzens opening up a 13-point lead at the top of the standings, here we take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 Kevin De Bruyne comes back to haunt his former side

Kevin De Bruyne scored the only goal of the game

Kevin de Bruyne wore the captain's armband against Chelsea. He took it upon himself to earn three points for his side with a brilliantly taken shot from the edge of the box.

The game held special significance for him, not only because of his history with the Blues. The last time he faced them, he ended up with a fractured eye socket as his team finished runner-up in the Champions League final.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 5 - Kevin De Bruyne has now scored five goals against former club Chelsea in the Premier League; the most by a player against the Blues after having previously played for them in the competition. Tormentor. 5 - Kevin De Bruyne has now scored five goals against former club Chelsea in the Premier League; the most by a player against the Blues after having previously played for them in the competition. Tormentor. https://t.co/c8tFLNSQ8u

The Belgian midfielder found little space between Chelsea's midfield and displayed great strength over N'Golo Kante's challenge. With the ball on his preferred right foot, he unleashed a shot into the far corner. Kepa Arrizabalaga could only watch it go into the back of the net.

#4 Manchester City defense too difficult to break for Chelsea

Manchester City kept their first clean sheet of the year in this game

The hosts had Chelsea's number in every area of the pitch and enjoyed a solid defensive outing. The visitors only managed four shots on target and were without a single shot in the first half.

City's defending duo had a good day at the office and were absolutely dominant in the air. Aymeric Laporte and John Stones won 100% of their aerial duels. Ederson didn't have much to do in the game. He was able to keep his 83rd clean sheet in the league, managing a shutout in half of his league games.

Squawka Football @Squawka



Aymeric Laporte:



◎ 5 aerial duels contested

◉ 5 aerial duels won



John Stones:



◎ 4 aerial duels contested

◉ 4 aerial duels won



Dominant in the air. Man City’s centre back pairing both won 100% of their aerial duels against Chelsea:Aymeric Laporte:◎ 5 aerial duels contested◉ 5 aerial duels wonJohn Stones:◎ 4 aerial duels contested◉ 4 aerial duels wonDominant in the air. Man City’s centre back pairing both won 100% of their aerial duels against Chelsea: Aymeric Laporte: ◎ 5 aerial duels contested◉ 5 aerial duels won John Stones: ◎ 4 aerial duels contested◉ 4 aerial duels won Dominant in the air. ✈️ https://t.co/GRLk2zaLww

Manchester City were also helped by some shoddy attacking by Thomas Tuchel's men. Nonetheless, they will be happy to have got their first clean sheet of 2022 here.

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh