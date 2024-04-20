Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea: City Player Ratings as Bernardo Silva wins it at the death | FA Cup 2023-24

Manchester City secured a 1-0 win over Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals at the Wembley Stadium on April 20.

The Cityzens entered this game on the back of a great run of form. With just one defeat in their last seven games across competitions, they were in formidable shape. They won four and drew two of their remaining six games.

Pep Guardiola made multiple changes to the lineup that lost their last game against Real Madrid.

Manchester City made a good start to the first period and kept the ball for 60% of the first period. However, they were unable to convert any of their chances as none of their five shots were on target. Chelsea, on the other hand, made the most of the 40% possession they had. With four shots in the first half, the Blues managed three on target.

However, neither Manchester City nor Chelsea could trouble the scorekeeper as the teams were deadlocked 0-0 at half-time.

The second half was the same story in terms of possession as Manchester City saw the ball for 64% of the time. They showed improved accuracy in the final third as they managed nine shots in the second period, with three of those on target. Chelsea had 36% of the ball but managed just two shots on target from six attempts.

Manchester City grabbed a late goal in the game via Bernardo Silva in the 84th minute and kept Chelsea at bay after that to secure the win. On that note, let's take a look at City's player ratings.

Manchester City Player Ratings

Stefan Ortega - 7.5/10

Ortega made five good saves throughout the course of the game for Manchester City, and also played two long balls.

Kyle Walker - 6.5/10

Walker had a decent game on the right flank as he won two duels and passed the ball with 93% accuracy, including three long balls.

Manuel Akanji - 7/10

Akanji had a solid game at the back as he won five duels, making four clearances, one tackle and one interception. He also played three key passes.

Nathan Ake - 7.5/10

Ake was solid in defence as he won six duels, making three clearances and two tackles. He also passed the ball with 94% accuracy.

John Stones - 6.5/10

Stones was average in midfield as he passed the ball with 93% accuracy, including two long balls.

Rodri - 7.5/10

Rodri was solid in the center of the park for Manchester City, passing the ball with 87% accuracy, including one key pass and eight long balls. He also won nine duels and made two tackles.

Phil Foden - 7.5/10

Foden was electric in midfield for City, passing the ball with 86% accuracy, including one key pass and three long balls. He also won six duels and completing two dribbles.

Bernardo Silva - 7.5/10

Silva scored the winner for Manchester City in the 84th minute. He passed the ball with 90% accuracy, including one key pass.

Kevin De Bruyne - 6.5/10

De Bruyne passed the ball with 78% accuracy, including one long ball. He won just one duel and attempted four shots but none were on target.

Jack Grealish - 7.5/10

Grealish had a decent game on the left flank as he passed the ball with 87% accuracy, including four key passes. He also won seven duels and completed two dribbles.

Julian Alvarez - 7/10

Alvarez passed the ball with 79% accuracy, including two key passes. He also won three duels.

Substitutes

Ruben Dias - 7/10

Dias replaced Stones at half-time and put in a good performance for Manchester City.

Jeremy Doku - 7.5/10

Doku replaced Grealish in the second half and played well. He completed 19 passes with 100% accuracy, completed four dribbles and won five duels.

Oscar Bobb - N/A

He came on with very little time left on the clock and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

