Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea: Player ratings as Kevin De Bruyne stunner sinks Blues | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester City beat Chelsea 1-0 at the Etihad in the Premier League on Saturday.

Kevin de Bruyne scored the only goal of the game in the 70th minute as the Blues succumbed to their third defeat of the league season.

It was a contest with few chances but the hosts dominated possession and kept the visitors on the back foot.

City extended their winning run in the top-flight to 12 games and moved 13 points clear at the top of the league table, leaving Chelsea's title hopes in tatters.

Here are the player ratings for Manchester City and Chelsea:

Manchester City Player Ratings

Ederson - 7/10

A comfortable evening for the Brazilian, who only had one save to make. A clean sheet to boot as well.

Kyle Walker - 7/10

He showed good speed on the ball to get it forward and even off it to make good recoveries.

John Stones - 7/10

Besides one mistake which allowed Lukaku to have a go at goal, Stones was fine in defense and dealt with the Belgian well.

Aymeric Laporte - 7.5/10

The Spaniard made an excellent block on Werner in the second half which denied the Chelsea striker a clear opportunity. He was also strong in the air, winning all five of his aerial duels.

Joao Cancelo - 8/10

Cancelo continued his fantastic form as he was resolute in defense once again, while also being a threat going forward. He also got the assist for De Bruyne's goal.

Bernardo Silva - 6.5/10

Silva was a workhorse as always, although his influence going forward wasn't as much as Manchester City would've liked.

Rodri - 7/10

The Spaniard's incredible passing range was on full display while also contributing heavily attacking-wise with his long balls.

Kevin De Bruyne - 8.5/10

The Belgian wizard was in inspired form all evening, even scoring the winner for Manchester City with a sublime goal. As Peter Drury said in commentary, he is indeed a special player.

Raheem Sterling - 8/10

Sterling was a threat all evening, running at Chelsea with great poise and purpose, but fired an excellent chance wide in the second half.

Phil Foden - 7/10

He created space for Sterling and Grealish to run into but saw an effort fly over the bar.

Jack Grealish - 7/10

Kepa Arrizabalaga saved his effort in the first half. Following a spell of anonymity thereafter, the former Aston Villa man bounced back to life in the second period.

Substitutes

Ilkay Gundogan - N/A

Not enough time for the German to pull off anything meaningful.

Gabriel Jesus - N/A

The game was almost done and dusted by the time Jesus was introduced.

