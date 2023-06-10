Manchester City 1-0 Inter Milan: 5 Talking Points as Pep Guardiola wins his second career treble | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Manchester City defeated Inter Milan 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League final at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul on Saturday, June 10.

City entered this game on the back of a convincing 5-1 aggregate win over holders Real Madrid in the semi-finals. Pep Guardiola's men then secured the FA Cup with a combative 2-1 win over Manchester United, putting them on course for the club's first treble. The Spaniard named a strong lineup for the final.

Inter, on the other hand, qualified for their sixth final with a convincing 3-0 aggregate win over bitter rivals AC Milan in the semi-finals. The Nerrazzurri, too, won silverware coming into this game, defeating Fiorentina 2-1 to lift the Coppa Italia. Simone Inzaghi named a full-strength lineup for this game.

Manchester City made a bright start to the contest and dominated possession as per their usual style. Despite having less of the ball, Inter Milan created a couple of half chances but failed to test Ederson in goal. Both sides attempted four shots apiece, with City hitting the target twice, while Inter hit the target just once.

Guardiola's men suffered a setback midway through the first period as Kevin De Bruyne suffered an injury. He was replaced by Phil Foden in the 36th minute as Manchester City looked determined to push on.

The first half ended all-square at 0-0.

Both teams made decent starts to the second period but Manchester City looked slightly rusty as they misplaced a couple of passes. One of those fell straight to Lautaro Martinez, who was unable to convert from inside the box. City, however, woke up after that and snatched the lead in the 68th minute as Rodri scored a beautiful goal to make it 1-0.

Substitute Romelu Lukaku saw a few chances come his way later in the second period but was clumsy inside the box and was unable to convert simple header, and also denied teammate Federico Dimarco by blocking his shot.

City showed great character as they held on to secure their maiden Champions League title with a 1-0 win over Inter Milan.

On that note, let's take a look at the five talking points.

#5. Kevin De Bruyne faces injury setback in the first half

Manchester City made a good start to the game and controlled possession of the ball in the first period. They tried to play with a compact shape, looking to pass the ball through Inter Milan's defensive lines. However, their mometum faced a setback after Kevin De Bruyne hobbled off with an injury in the 36th minute.

B/R Football @brfootball Erling Haaland comforts Kevin De Bruyne as he goes off injured Erling Haaland comforts Kevin De Bruyne as he goes off injured 💙 https://t.co/qqmLhjO4aV

Teammate Erling Haaland was seen consoling De Bruyne, who has now come off injured in his second-consecutive Champions League final. He faced a similar setback against Chelsea in 2021.

The Belgian was replaced by Phil Foden.

#4. Lautaro Martinez's missed chance leaves Pep Guardiola on his knees

Lautaro Martinez made a positive start for Inter Milan and looked to get in behind Manchester City's defense with his darting runs. He was actively pressing their backline and also intercepted a couple of passes. However, he missed a glorious chance to put Inter Milan a goal up in the second period.

Manuel Akanji misjudged a pass and let the ball roll towards goal, assuming Ederson was covering behind him. Martinez pounced on the loose ball and drove forward toward the byline, before panicking and shooting the ball straight into Ederson's midriff.

Pep Guardiola was on his knees as the ball was played backwards and fell kindly to the Argentine.

You can watch the video below:

LiveScore @livescore



#UCLFinal That Lautaro Martinez chance had Pep on his knees That Lautaro Martinez chance had Pep on his knees 😅😂#UCLFinal https://t.co/hDcZ6R4lm3

#3. Rodri scores a lovely goal to put Manchester City in front

Following Martinez's missed chance, Inter Milan looked slightly deflated and allowed City to keep possession of the ball for longer spells. This period gave Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden opportunities to make runs behind the opposition's defensive lines and they made the most of it.

Silva drifted into the box as Foden pulled a defender with him with a decoy run, allowing the Portuguese to cut the ball back. His pass took a heavy deflection and fell kindly to Rodri, who guided the ball past two defenders and into the net to make it 1-0 after 68 minutes.

#2. Romelu Lukaku misses two sitters in the second half

Lukaku was brought into the game in the 57th minute in place of Edin Dzeko, who suffered an injury and was unable to continue. The Belgian got into couple of good positions and also saw multiple opportunities to score come his way.

First, Manchester City were caught napping as a lofted pass found its way to Federico Dimarco, whose looping header bounced back to him off the crossbar. His second attempt was on target but Lukaku got in the way and the chance was squandered.

Troll Football @TrollFootball HUGE block from Lukaku to deny Di Marco. World class defending. HUGE block from Lukaku to deny Di Marco. World class defending. https://t.co/h5nNnBJciR

The Belgian then had a glorious chance to level the game with less than five minutes to go but headed the ball right in the middle of the goal where Ederson was standing.

#1. City hold off Inter Milan to complete a historic treble

Despite missed chances, Inter Milan gave it their all towards the end of their game as they were buoyed by their fans. However, Manchester City showed great resilience to hold them off for the remainder of the game as well as five minutes of stoppage time.

They have now emulated the achivement of cross-town rivals Manchester United, who achieve the feat back in 1999 under the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

Pep Guardiola, however, has done his bit to endear himself to the blue half of the city.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes