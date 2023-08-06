Manchester City and Arsenal played out a 1-1 draw in regulation time but the Gunners lifted the Community Shield with a 4-1 win on penalties.

The Cityzens entered this game on the back of a relatively short, but successful preseason. They earned relatively straightforward 2-1 wins over Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich in preparation for this game. Despite most of their first-team stars lacking sufficient game-time, City were the favorites entering this contest.

The Gunners, on the other hand, played five games during their preseason. They won three, drew one and lost one of those games. Mikel Arteta's side looked eager to build from their performances last season. New signings and a relatively new system were tried and tested as Arsenal looked to steal a march on the defending champions in the season opener.

Both teams began the game in a slow pace in stark contrast to their clashes over the course of last season. Players on both teams took some time to settle into their rhythm as they knocked the ball around without significant urgency. The referee found himself with work to do as he brandished three yellow cards in a feisty first period.

However, neither Manchester City or Arsenal could break the deadlock despite having multiple chances, with Kai Havertz failing to convert the best chance of the first period, seeing his shot saved by Stefan Ortega.

The teams went into the interval tied at 0-0.

Arsenal showed a bit more grit and determination in the second as they also edged possession stats 52-48 over Manchester City. However, they managed just one shot on target as compared to four from City.

Both managers availed all five of their changes as they looked to alter the course of the game late on. The Gunners ended up better off as the substitutes they brought on played a crucial role in their late turnaround.

Leandro Trossard's shot took a wicked deflection before leaving Ortega severely wrong-footed as the ball crawled over the line to make it 1-1. Manchester City were slight favorites heading into the shootout but following the first kick from both teams, that perception changed in an instant. Martin Odegaard set the tone with a lovely spot-kick before Kevin De Bruyne rattled the crossbar with his.

Arsenal converted all four of their attempts and defeated Manchester City 4-1 on penalties to lift the Community Shield. On that note, let's take a look at the Gunners' player ratings.

Arsenal Player Ratings

Aaron Ramsdale - 7/10

Ramsdale had a good 90 minutes, where he made four saves, but topped that up with a crucial save to deny Rodri in the penalty shootout.

Benjamin White - 6.5/10

White had a decent game as he won three of his six duels, making two clearances and one tackle. He also played two key passes and three accurate crosses.

William Saliba - 7/10

Saliba looked composed at the back for Arsenal and helped the backline remain compact and organized. He won four of his seven duels, making four clearances and two tackles.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 7/10

Gabriel had a decent game and was booked for a poor tackle in the second period. He won four of his five duels and passed the ball with 95% accuracy.

Jurrien Timber - 7/10

Timber had a decent game defensively as he won three of his seven duels, making two clearances and two interceptions. He also passed the ball with 92% accuracy.

Thomas Partey - 7/10

Partey looked sharp in the middle of the park but vented frustration at the referee early in the game and was booked. However, from that point on, the Ghanaian hardly set a foot wrong.

Declan Rice - 6.5/10

Rice had a relatively quiet game in the middle of the park for Arsenal. He won four of his five duels, making two tackles in the process.

Martin Odegaard - 7/10

Odegaard was relatively quiet for most of the 90 minutes but scored the all-important first penalty kick for his team to set the tone for the shootout.

Gabriel Martinelli - 6.5/10

Martinelli had a relatively anonymous game as he failed to muster a single shot. He passed the ball with 77% accuracy and won just one of his seven duels in a disappointing performance.

Bukayo Saka - 7.5/10

Like most games, Saka was Arsenal's most entertaining and effective player with the ball at his feet. However, his impact seemingly lasted only outside City's penalty area. He played three key passes and attempted two shots that were off-target.

Kai Havertz - 6/10

Havertz made a positive start to the game and added smoothness to Arsenal's build-up play in the final third with delicate and smart touches and layoffs. He was booked for time-wasting in the first period. However, he missed a couple of good chances and should have netted at least once.

Substitutes

Leandro Trossard - 7/10

Trossard made a good impact after being introduced into the field of play in the second period and also calmly converted from the spot in the shootout.

Kieran Tierney - 6.5/10

Tierney replaced Timber in the second period and added a bit more structure to Arsenal's backline.

Edward Nketiah & Emile Smith Rowe - 6/10

Nketiah and Smith Rowe came on late in the second period and did not play enough minutes to warrant ratings.

Fabio Vieira - 7/10

Vieira came on in the second half and scored the winning penalty as Arsenal overcame Manchester City 4-1 in the shootout.