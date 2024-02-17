Manchester City 1-1 Chelsea: Blues' Player Ratings as Raheem Sterling scores against his former club in a stalemate | Premier League 2023-24

Chelsea were held to a thrilling 1-1 draw by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday, February 17.

The Blues entered this game on the back of a mixed run of form. Prior to this one, they lost two, won two and drew one of their last five games. During that phase, however, they scored nine goals and conceded 10.

Mauricio Pochettino's men were looking to make it three wins in a row as the Argentine fielded a strong XI. Chelsea defeated Crystal Palace 3-1 in their last game and were looking to replicate that performance.

Chelsea were forced onto their back-foot from the beginning of the first half. Hosts Manchester City looked dominant and wanted to do most of their damage in possession of the ball. They kept the ball for 68% of the first period and attempted 14 shots, with just two on target. They were punished for their complacency just before half-time.

The Blues had the ball for just 32% of the first half. They attempted three shots, with all three of those on target. Nicolas Jackson created their opening goal after he provided an assist for Raheem Sterling to score from. After an entertaining 45 minutes, Chelsea led 1-0.

Chelsea made an even more subdued start to the second half than they did for the first. This led to having just 26% of the ball in the second period. However, the Blues seemed spirited and still created six shots, with three of those on target. However, their defensive discipline finally gave in after 83 minutes.

Rodri found himself unmarked the visitors' box and latched onto a loose ball and fired it into the goal. The Manchester City fans in the stadium went wild as the scores were level with around seven minutes to play. Despite their best efforts, neither City nor Chelsea could win late on. The game ended 1-1.

On that note, let's take a look at the Blues' player ratings.

Chelsea Player Ratings

Dorde Petrovic - 7/10

Petrovic made four stops in a fairly solid game. He distributed the ball with 64% accuracy, including seven long balls.

Malo Gusto - 7.5/10

Gusto had a great game in defense. He won nine duels, making an impressive 10 clearances and eight tackles. He also played two key passes.

Axel Disasi - 7/10

Disasi had a good game in defense for Chelsea. He won four duels and made 16 clearances and three blocks.

Levi Colwill - 7/10

Colwill had a decent game in defence. He won two duels, making nine clearances, two tackles and two blocks.

Ben Chilwell - 7/10

The Blues' skipper had a decent outing. He won four duels, making five clearances and one tackle.

Moises Caicedo - 7/10

Caicedo had a decent game in midfield for Chelsea but was booked for a foul in the first half itself.

Enzo Fernandez - 7.5/10

Fernandez passed the ball with 79% accuracy, including one key pass. He also won four duels, making four blocks, four tackles and three clearances.

Cole Palmer - 7/10

Palmer had a decent game for the Blues. He passed the ball with 95% accuracy, including one long ball. He won two duels, making two interceptions and one tackle. He was booked for time-wasting.

Conor Gallagher - 7.5/10

Gallagher had a good game in midfield. He passed the ball with 81% accuracy, including one key pass. He also won eight duels, making four tackles and two interceptions.

Raheem Sterling - 7.5/10

Sterling had a great game against his former team and scored the go-ahead goal before half-time. He also passed the ball with 80% accuracy and won three duels.

Nicolas Jackson - 7/10

Jackson played well and even grabbed an assist for Chelsea's opener. He also won two duels and played two key passes.

Substitutes

Christopher Nkunku - 6.5/10

Nkunku replaced Sterling in the second half but could not alter the scoreline for the Blues.

Trevoh Chalobah - 6.5/10

Chalobah came on in the second half and put in a decent performance.

Cesare Casadei - 6.5/10

Casadei came on late in the game and put in a good cameo.