Manchester City 1-1 Chelsea: Cityzens' Player Ratings as Rodri rescues late point with thumping strike | Premier League 2023-24

Manchester City were held to an entertaining 1-1 draw by Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday, February 17.

City entered this game on the back of an incredible run of form. They won each of their last 10 games across competitions. They scored 12 and conceded just thrice in their last five outings as they look like hitting peak form.

Pep Guardiola's men secured a simple 3-1 win against FC Copenhagen in their last game in the Champions League round of 16. They were looking to extend their winning run against Chelsea.

Hosts Manchester City made a positive start to the game as they kept the ball for extended spells. They had 68% of the ball in the first period. With that, they created several chances, attempting 14 shots, with two on target. They were eventually punished as Chelsea grabbed the lead just before half-time.

The visitors had just 32% of the ball in the first half but made great use of it. They attempted three shots with all three of those on target. Former City man Raheem Sterling put Chelsea 1-0 up in the 42nd minute following an assist from Nicolas Jackson. Manchester City were down 1-0 at the break.

Manchester City began the second half in similar fashion compared to the first half. They dominated possession and created several chances, but it took them a long time before they challenged Chelsea's defence. With a jaw-dropping 15 shots in the second period, City hit the target just thrice. Fortunately for them, one turned out to be a goal.

Rodri popped up in the right place at the right time to smash home the leveler from close-range after 83 minutes. Chelsea rallied hard following that but did not have enough in their tanks to regain the lead. The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

On that note, let's take a look at the hosts' player ratings.

Manchester City Player Ratings

Ederson - 7.5/10

Ederson made five saves throughout the game in a solid performance. He also distributed the ball with 88% accuracy, including four long balls.

Kyle Walker - 7/10

Walker was spared his blushes early in the second period after he got away with what looked like a clear penalty on Sterling. He won three duels, making three clearances and two interceptions.

Manuel Akanji - 7/10

Akanji had a decent game in defence. He won three duels, making one clearance, one tackle and one interception.

Ruben Dias - 7/10

Dias had a solid game in defence as he won five duels, making four clearances and three tackles. He also passed the ball with 96% accuracy, including three long balls.

Nathan Ake - 7.5/10

Ake was solid in defence as he won three duels, making one clearance and one interception. He passed the ball with 95% accuracy, including two key passes.

Rodri - 8.5/10

Rodri had a great game in midfield overall. He passed the ball with 89% accuracy, including one key pass and three long balls. He also won nine duels, making three tackles. Rodri scored the leveler in the 83rd minute as Manchester City held on for the point.

Phil Foden - 7.5/10

Foden put in a good performance. He passed the ball with 93% accuracy, including four long balls, two crosses and two key passes. He also won four duels, making one interception and three tackles.

Kevin De Bruyne - 8/10

De Bruyne was at his creative best as he passed the ball with 79% accuracy. That included seven key passes and eight crosses. He also won two duels.

Julian Alvarez - 7/10

Alvarez looked in top form with the ball at his feet as he made things tick for Manchester City. He passed the ball with 95% accuracy, including four key passes and one long ball. He also attempted five shots but none of those were on target.

Jeremy Doku - 7/10

The young winger had a decent game on the left flank and played three key passes. He also won seven duels.

Erling Haaland - 6.5/10

Haaland attempted a staggering nine shots with just 27 touches of the ball, but just two of those were on target. He also played two key passes and won five duels.

Substitutes

Bernardo Silva - 6.5/10

Silva replaced Alvarez in the second period and put in a decent cameo. He was booked for a foul late in the game.