Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool: Cityzens' Player Ratings as Erling Haaland breaks yet another scoring record | Premier League 2023-24

Manchester City and Liverpool played out a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday, November 25.

The Cityzens entered this game on the back of four wins and one draw in their last five games across competitions. Their last outing was an entertaining 4-4 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge which saw them drop vital points.

However, Pep Guardiola fielded a strong lineup for this game as he looked to return to winning ways.

Manchester City made a positive start to the game and dominated possession in the first period with 63% of the ball. They created the bulk of the chances as Liverpool struggled to find their shooting boots in the final third. The hosts fired four shots on target from five attempts, while the Reds managed just one shot on target.

Erling Haaland opened the scoring in the 27th minute after brilliant work from Nathan Ake on the left flank. The Dutchman made space on the left flank by going past two defenders before crossing the ball for the Norwegian to score.

Manchester City led Liverpool 1-0 at the break.

Liverpool showed extra determination and drive as they looked to keep more of the ball in the second period. However, City's several missed opportunities played into their hands, allowing them a way back into the contest. The hosts fired just one attempt on target from an astounding 11 shots, while the Reds managed two shots on target from four shots.

Mohamed Salah did well to create a chance for Trent Alexander-Arnold late in the game and the Englishman applied the perfect finish to make it 1-1 in the 80th minute. Liverpool held on and secured a crucial point at Manchester City's hunting ground.

On that note, let's take a look at the Cityzens' player ratings from this game.

Manchester City Player Ratings

Ederson - 7/10

Ederson made two saves in the game and distributed the ball with 92% accuracy, including eight long balls.

Kyle Walker - 7/10

Walker was strong in defense, winning four duels and making two clearances and two interceptions. He also played one key pass and two long balls.

Ruben Dias - 7/10

Dias was solid as usual at the back as he won three of his five duels, making two clearances, one tackle and a block. He also played five long balls.

Nathan Ake - 7.5/10

Ake had a great game and provided an assist for Manchester City's only goal of the contest. He also won six of his seven duels, making four clearances, three tackles and one interception.

Rodri - 7.5/10

Rodri had a solid game in the middle of the park as he passed the ball with 96% accuracy, including one key pass and 10 long balls. He also won three duels and attempted one shot that was blocked.

Manuel Akanji - 7/10

Akanji had a decent game in midfield as he won seven duels, making five clearances and two tackles.

Phil Foden - 7/10

Foden was active in the final third as he attempted four shots, with three of those on target. He also won four duels.

Julian Alvarez - 7/10

Alvarez had a good game with the ball as he passed it with 88% accuracy, including three key passes, three crosses and two long balls. He also attempted two shots and won four duels.

Bernardo Silva - 7.5/10

Bernardo had a good game in midfield, passing the ball with 88% accuracy, including two key passes, two long balls and one cross. He also won 10 duels but was booked for arguing with the referee.

Jeremy Doku - 8.5/10

Doku set Manchester City's left flank alight with his incredible trickery, completing 11 of his 15 dribble attempts. He also won 17 of his 25 duels and played four key passes.

Erling Haaland - 7.5/10

Haaland scored City's only goal of the game with a sharp finish. He had four more attempts but just on of those was on target.

With his goal, he became the fastest player to reach 50 Premier League goals (48 games), smashing Andy Cole's record by 17 games!

Substitutes

Manchester City did not make a single substitution in this game as the starting XI played the entire duration.