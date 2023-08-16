Manchester City 1-1 Sevilla (5-4 pens): 5 Talking Points as Guardiola's men secure more silverware with a narrow win | UEFA Super Cup 

Manchester City and Sevilla played out a 1-1 draw in regulation time in the UEFA Super Cup final at the Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, Greece. City then edged the penalty shootout 5-4 to win their maiden Super Cup.

City entered this contest on the back of a comprehensive opening day 3-0 win in the Premier League against Burnley. Last season's treble winners made their debut in this competition, having won a European trophy for the first time in their history. Pep Guardiola named a strong lineup as he looked to rotate his squad to balance the early-season congestion.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are no strangers to the Super Cup, having won the Europa League a record seven times, including five in the last decade. Despite a lowly 12th-placed finish in La Liga last season, triumph in Europe gave them a boost as they qualified for this game. Manager Jose Luis Mendilibar named a competitive lineup.

Manchester City made a dominant start to the game and played their typical possession-based style with multiple goal threats. They kept the ball for 74% of the first period, attempting nine shots with just three on target. Jack Grealish and Cole Palmer were the busiest attackers for Guardiola's team as most of their moved developed on the flanks.

Despite City's dominance and control, Sevilla went into the interval with a one-goal lead. They had limited possession and attempted four shots in the first period, scoring from their only attempt on target. Marcos Acuna provided a perfect cross into the danger zone in Manchester City's 18-yard box. However, Youssef En-Nesyri met it with a perfect connection to score a great header.

Sevilla led Manchester City 1-0 at the break.

Sevilla made a decent start to the second period as well, but were brought back on pegging terms as Manchester City equalized 15 minutes into the second period. UCL final hero Rodri turned provider as he played a delicate cross towards the back post towards which three light-blue shirts were converging. However, Cole Palmer rose and met the ball sweetly to make it 1-1 after 63 minutes.

City continued to commit bodies forward in search of a late winner as the clock ticked on. Despite multiple chances, they were unable to find a way past Bono, who made six great saves throughout the game. Eventually, the referee called time on regulation time as the game was to be decided on penalties.

Each of the first nine takers scored theirs, with only Gudelj firing his shot off-target as it smashed off the crossbar and out. Sevilla lost the shootout in heartbreaking fashion as Manchester City lifted the cup.

On that note, let's take a look at the five talking points, as they happened.

#5. Manchester City dominated the first period without much reward

Manchester City dominated possession as they usually do. However, early-season blues crept up on them as they lacked a cutting-edge in front of goal. Their main target man Erling Haaland found it hard to get into good spaces, and when he did, the supply to him was curbed effectively by Sevilla players. This pushed City to create most of their attacks down both flanks.

Their midfield trio of Phil Foden, Rodri and Mateo Kovacic, too, found opportunities to make late runs forward but they were unable to find a way to score. This gave Sevilla the chance to set-up to hit on the break, and to make the most of such situations. Eventually, the Spaniards' goal came from exactly this situation as the led at the break.

#4. Sevilla grabbed the lead against the run of play as Acuna assisted En-Nesyri

Midway through the first period, Sevilla put together a thread of sharp passes as they created space to attack Manchester City's right flank. Left-back Marcos Acuna made a darting run forward with the ball as he looked for an opportunity to cross it into the box. As soon as he saw the moment, he played the ball towards Youssef En-Nesyri, who rose the highest and headed into the goal to make it 1-0.

Despite having just 26% possession compared to City's 74%, they showed the focus and desire needed in a one-off game like this one, finding the back of the net with their only shot on target in the first period.

#3. Cole Palmer equalized for City in the second half

As they kept probing and prying on the edge of Sevilla's box, City were eager to deliver the ball into the box as they looked to get back into the game.

Rodri played one such teasing pass towards the far post that found Cole Palmer in acres of space. The forward leapt and nodded the ball into the net to make it 1-1 after 63 minutes.

This happened just moments after Erling Haaland had smashed an effort against the crossbar - a sign of the shift in momentum.

#2. Yassine Bounou made crucial saves to keep Sevilla in the hunt

As soon as Manchester City equalized, they looked to be carrying all the momentum with them. Most of the game's late chances came their way as they piled the pressure on Sevilla, pushing them deep into their own half. In such a moment with their backs against their wall, the 10 outfielders had no choice but to rely on the brilliance of Bono between the sticks.

He made three saves each in both halves of the game, keeping City at bay at crucial moments throughout the game. The only goal he conceded was a well-taken header by Cole Palmer.

Below you can watch the Moroccan making a key stop to deny Jack Grealish in the first period.

#1. Both sides took great penalties but Man City edged Sevilla 5-4 in the shootout

Players from both teams braced themselves as this game was set to be decided on penalties. However, much to the contrast of the occasion, each of the first nine penalty takers converted their chances as they game was 5-4 with Nemanja Gudelj the only player left to take his kick.

He stepped up and fired a powerful effort towards goal which was rising as it traveled and smashed against the crossbar. Ederson and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola were visibly elated in the immediate aftermath as they lifted yet another piece of silverware.

