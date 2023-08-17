Manchester City won their first UEFA Super Cup title after beating Sevilla 5-4 on penalties at the Karaiskakis Stadium in Greece on Wednesday.

Nemanja Gudelj missed the decisive kick for the Sevillistas in the shootouts as the sides played out a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Even though City, winners of the treble last season, were the favorites and had a better side on paper, it was Sevilla that took the lead in the match.

Marcos Acuna lifted a brilliant cross into the box for En-Nesyri to rise the highest and head beyond Ederson.

Having been anaemic for large spells, City found their rhythm towards the end of the opening stanza but Sevilla's defense remained stoic to preserve their lead heading into the break.

Five minutes into the restart, Lucas Ocampos started a brilliant move before sending an inviting cross for En-Nesyri again, but the Moroccan failed to connect with it.

Manchester City slowly clawed their way back into the game, and just past the hour mark, Cole Palmer made it 1-1 after connecting with Rodri's cross to send it beyond Yassine Bounou.

With no further goals in the game, a penalty shootout beckoned, where players from both sides scored until Gudelj, who missed the fifth and final spot-kick for Sevilla.

City, who were leading 5-4 at that point, therefore won the title, and won for the first time in the club's history. It's also their fourth trophy of the year.

As for Sevilla, their Super Cup curse continued, having now lost on their last five appearances in the cup.

Here are the player ratings for Manchester City:

Ederson - 7/10

The Brazilian made three saves in the game and kept Youssef En-Nesyri at bay, well, only besides the moment the Moroccan scored for Sevilla.

Kyle Walker - 6.5/10

Lucas Ocampos casued him plenty of troubles, even pulling away from Walker in the 50th minute for a brilliant move that nearly made it 2-0 for Sevilla. Nevertheless, he converted the fifth and final spot-kick for City in the shootouts.

Manuel Akanji - 6/10

The Swiss international was shaky in defense and gave his side big reasons to worry with his poor positional awareness.

Nathan Ake - 6/10

He was beaten by En-Nesyri for the opening goal and looked to make up for it with a late effort, but Yassine Bounou tipped it over.

Josko Gvardiol - 5/10

The Croatian is a talented player but is yet to bring his A game for Manchester City. He failed to mark En-Nesyri in the lead up to Sevilla's goal, but his team's eventual victory saved him the blushes.

Phil Foden - 6/10

The energy, willingness and work-ethic were there. What was lacking from Foden's game was directness and his usual cutting edge.

Rodri - 8/10

A key player behind City's treble glory last season, Rodri was pulling strings for his team once again. He laid five key passes and bagged an assist for Palmer's goal with a lovely cross.

Mateo Kovacic - 6.5/10

He circulated the ball nicely and sliced open Sevilla's defense with a few key passes.

Cole Palmer - 7.5/10

A menacing presence upfront for Manchester City. His shots earlier on were saved or parried away by Sevilla's Acuna, but eventually got the better of him in the 63rd minute to bring the Sky Blues back into the game.

Erling Haaland - 5/10

An uncharacteristically poor game for City's talismanic forward, who ended the game with just 15 touches in 90 minutes and completed just six passes. Nevertheless, he scored in the shootouts, putting City 1-0 up after taking the first spot-kick.

Jack Grealish - 7/10

Manchester City's best moments in the opening half came from him. He was a thorn in Sevilla's flesh with his imperious dribbling, completing all four attempted, while also winning eight ground duels in the match.

Substitutes

Julian Alvarez (85' for Palmer) - 7/10

The Argentine made no mistake from the penalty spot in the shootouts.