Manchester City 1-2 Chelsea: 5 hits and flops as Marcos Alonso scores at the death to leave City's champagne on ice | Premier League 2020-21

Chelsea downed Manchester City 2-1 at the Etihad to delay the would-be Premier League champions' title celebrations. Marcos Alonso scored the winner in stoppage time after Hakim Ziyech had cancelled out Raheem Sterling's first-half opener just after the hour mark.

With the two teams set to compete in the Champions League final later this month, this game was seen as a precursor of what could be in store in the showpiece. However, both Manchester City and Chelsea opted to play rather cautiously for most of the game, and clear goal-scoring opportunities remained at a premium.

Sergio Aguero missed a penalty in the first half that could have doubled Manchester City's lead on the night as Chelsea scored twice after the break to take a hard-fought win.

The defeat leaves Manchester City needing three points to seal their third Premier League title in four years, while Chelsea climb above Leicester City to third place.

On that note, let's have a look at the five hits and flops from either team in the match:

Hit: Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

Ziyech scored a peach of a goal against Manchester City just three weeks after his FA Cup strike against the same opponents.

His start to life at Chelsea was far from straightforward, but Hakim Ziyech is producing a strong end to his campaign.

The young Algerian fireball capped off a superb performance with a well-taken goal in the second half that sparked Chelsea's comeback.

Hakim Ziyech has now scored against Man City twice in the last three weeks:



⚽️ FA Cup semi-final

⚽️ Premier League



Hakim Ziyech has now scored against Man City twice in the last three weeks:

⚽️ FA Cup semi-final

⚽️ Premier League

He could be denying City another trophy (for now).

After receiving a cut-back from Cesar Azpilicueta, Ziyech produced an excellent first-touch to ram the ball home beyond Ederson for Chelsea's equaliser. Ziyech also registered four successful dribbles, one key pass and seven duels in the game.

Flop: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Sergio Aguero missed a penalty in the first half as Manchester City continued their poor record from the spot.

It's been a difficult ten months for Sergio Aguero, whose season has been ravaged by injuries. But he isn't doing himself any favours by missing big chances like the penalty he received just before half-time.

His first touch in the build-up to Manchester City's first goal was poor. Luckily, Sterling was lurking right behind him and thumped home the opener. However, there was no such fortune at the next opportunity, as the striker's disastrous Panenka attempt from the penalty spot was comfortably kept out by the Chelsea custodian Edouard Mendy.

4 - Manchester City have failed to score more penalties than any other side in the Premier League this season. They're the first side to miss 4+ penalties in consecutive Premier League campaigns since Tottenham Hotspur in 1993-94/1994-95. Bewildered. #MCICHE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 8, 2021

The departing Aguero has scored ten goals against Chelsea in his career, the most he has managed against any team in the Premier League. But a desperate lack of first touch and attacking verve kept him from adding to that tally.

