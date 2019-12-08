Manchester City 1-2 Manchester United | 3 observations from the game

Ole Gunnar Solskjær soaks in the applause for the derby win

Manchester United faced their neighbours Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium for the biggest game of match week 16 in the Premier League. Both teams were approaching this fixture high on confidence as Manchester United defeated Tottenham Hotspur midweek, while Manchester City thrashed Burnley.

United absolutely startled Manchester City with their first-half display as they scored 2 goals, thanks to a Marcus Rashford penalty and an Anthony Martial weak foot finish. To be honest, Manchester United could have easily had more, if not for Ederson, who made some great saves.

In the second period, Manchester City improved, created chances and pulled a goal back, thanks to a lovely header from Argentine substitute Nicolas Otamendi. But it was too little too late as Ole Gunnar Solskjær's team defeated the defending champions 1-2. Here, we are going to take a look at the three key observations from the Red Devils' victory:

#3 Manchester City - All Style, No Substance

Kevin De Bruyne about to take a corner in the game

In a game, where Manchester United were always going to sit deep, Manchester City looked devoid of ideas while going forward. The ball just kept on going sideways and there was no real end product to any City attack.

Combine that with their ever so shaky defense and you've got yourselves a weakness in the defending champions' armour. The stats from Saturday tell the whole story - City had more than 70% possession of the ball, had 22 shots but only 5 of them were on target and only 2 of them managed to trouble David de Gea.

In the first half especially, City managed to create only one big opportunity, while the away side were opening them up with every attack. Pep Guardiola's team has struggled with counter-attacking play and it is something he needs to sort out and quickly!

