Manchester City 1-3 Olympique Lyon: 5 Hits and Flops | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

Olympique Lyon have done the unthinkable and progressed to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League by beating Manchester City, who were being touted as title favourites, going into the quarter-finals. The Lyon players put on an inspired display to overcome the odds and beat Pep Guardiola's side.

Pep's 3-at-the back system perhaps proved to be Manchester City's undoing on the night. It's not like his players covered themselves in glory either. They struggled against Lyon's spirited display and have now got eliminated in the quarter-finals for the third time in a row.

It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that all the Lyon players were ready to give it their all and be at their best today and that's what gave them the edge over Manchester City. Without further ado, let's take a look at the 5 hits and flops from the game.

#5 Hit- Karl Toko-Ekambi (Olympique Lyon)

Karl Toko Ekambi being challenged by Eric Garcia

Toko-Ekambi never stopped running and covered every blade of grass on the field with the enthusiasm of a toddler at recess. Ekambi led the Lyon line admirably after being chosen ahead of Moussa Dembele and his hard work paid off.

It was Ekambi who brought down a long ball brilliantly and set up fellow Ivorian Maxwell Cornet for Lyon's opening goal of the night. He showed great sense of awareness to let the ball run through his legs and onto Dembele for Lyon's second after realizing that he was offside and deciding not to interfere with the play.

Ekambi continued to pose a threat till the very end and was crucial to Lyon's counters and always gave the Manchester City backline something to think about.

What a finish by Cornet! Looks like Walker played Toko-Ekambi onside #ManCityOL #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/pRfWbHCDNV — FUT 94 (@FUT_1994) August 15, 2020

Advertisement

#4 Flop- Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

What a miss

It's perhaps harsh to tag Raheem Sterling a flop as he was one of Manchester City's better players for the majority of the game. However, at a stage as big as the UEFA Champions League, it is the margins that make a difference.

After Lyon had extended their lead to 2-1, Raheem Sterling got a dream of a delivery from the right side of the box from Gabriel Jesus. With an open goal gaping at him and everyone else involved standing flat footed, Sterling skied the ball and squandered the chance to restore parity.

It was the simplest of tap-ins and the Englishman made a mess of it. Lyon scored from their subsequent attack to put the result beyond doubt.

Raheem Sterling with the worst miss in the history of football, after Yakubu Aiyegbeni.



pic.twitter.com/Du1iQ6dtnC — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) August 15, 2020