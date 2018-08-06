Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea: 5 Talking Points from the FA Community Shield match

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 7.78K // 06 Aug 2018, 03:00 IST

Manchester City won the FA Community Shield comfortably

Chelsea and Manchester City faced each other before the new season in the Community Shield at Wembley on Sunday. New Chelsea Coach Maurizio Sarri was missing a few big names and put up a competitive side from the player that was available.

He started with veteran Caballero in goal, with Azpilicueta, Rudiger, David Luiz and Alonso set up in a back four.

His midfield comprised of Fabregas and Barkley partnering new man Jorginho in a three-man midfield. Morata led the attack, with Pedro and Hudson-Odoi on the sides.

Pep Guardiola also set up his team in a similar 4-3-3. Bravo started in goal, whereas Walker, Stones, Laporte and Mendy made up his defence.

Bernando Silva and youngster Phil Foden started alongside Fernandinho in the midfield, whereas in the attack, there was an eagerly anticipated debut of Mahrez in City colours. The Algerian teamed up with Aguero and Sane to complete the City line up.

Both teams started well, with City looking the better side right from the start. Mahrez looked full of desire and Sane was stretching the game. For Chelsea, Jorginho and Barkley started the game strong. However, City grew in confidence with every passing minute and went ahead through a well-taken Aguero goal in the 13th minute.

Chelsea tried to play in the counter, but City was strong, as they managed to keep danger man Jorginho quiet and that was where the game was lost for Chelsea. T

he first half ended 1-0. Chelsea was out of the blocks quickly in the second half, but Aguero all but settled the game with his second goal in the 58th minute.

City had 18 shots on goal compared to Chelsea’s 5. 9 of those 18 shots from City were on target, while Chelsea only had a couple on target. In the end, Pep Guardiola’s side were too strong for Sarri’s boys and City deservedly won the Community Shield.

In a battle of wits between two very tactical Managers with very similar playing style, we look at five points from the game.

#5 Jorginho needs a defensive partner

Jorginho had a quiet game

Jorginho started as the deep-lying playmaker for Chelsea's and he was quite good in the role initially.

However, since both Fabregas and Barkley contributed nothing to the defensive side of the game, Jorginho was caught out more than once, especially by Bernando Silva.

Jorginho is not a defensive midfielder, so he needs a defensive partner who will compliment his capacity to influence the game. Even in this game initially, unless Jorginho joined the attack, the Chelsea players looked clueless.

As the game progressed, City kept the Brazilian so busy in defending that his talents could not come to the fore. The Brazilian did show his tenacity with a perfectly timed tackle to stop a City counter from a Chelsea corner, but it is just a part of his game.

He is, inherently, a playmaker, a midfield general who can dictate the tempo of the game and plan how to crack the opposition open.

Sarri will know this better than others and this is why he will be desperate for Kante to arrive and build a partnership with Jorginho

