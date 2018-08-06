Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea: 4 Talking points

Chelsea had a night to forget against City in Community Shield

Maurizio Sarri's first competitive game for Chelsea didn't go as planned. Chelsea suffered a 2-0 loss at hands of last year's Premier League winners Manchester City.

Manchester City were dominant throughout the game. Sergio Aguero scored the first goal in the 13th minute from an assist by 18-year-old Phil Foden. Aguero even scored the second goal with an assist from Bernardo Silva.

City were clearly more ambitious as compared to Chelsea. Pep Guardiola's men won their 5th curtain raiser for the new season.

Here are 4 talking points from the game:

#1 Chelsea will need some time to settle under new manager Sarri

Sarri will be disappointed after his first competitive game for Chelsea

Sarri is an Italian manager who is often regarded as a master tactician. He was the manager of Napoli for three years and did wonders at the club. He helped Napoli finish second in Serie A last season, just four points behind the winners Juventus.

Sarri is a tactical manager who can improve Chelsea if given some time. He is a true believer in playing possessive and passing football.

Though Chelsea didn't score a goal, they were successful in playing a passing game. Chelsea had 47% possession but sometimes they lost possession quite easily.

Despite playing under a manager with a defensive mentality for the last two years, Chelsea players tried their very best to play as per Sarri's tactics. That attitude and adaptability could bear fruit later in the season.

