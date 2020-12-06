Manchester City 2-0 Fulham | City Player Ratings as Sky Blues return to winning ways | 2020-21 Premier League

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, who have blown hot and cold this season, brushed aside visiting Fulham 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne, two of Manchester City's best players, got their names on the scoresheet to help their team win consecutive Premier League games for the first time this season. Last weekend, Manchester City beat Burnley 5-0.

After a goalless draw at Porto in midweek, Guardiola made six changes to the Manchester City starting lineup. John Stones and Benjamin Mendy got the gaffer's nod for a start, but star-signing Ferran Torres found himself on the bench.

The visitors, who were on a high after winning against top-six Leicester City on the road, arrived at the Etihad to continue their 'giant-killing streak. However, that was not to be against a dominant Manchester City, who bossed proceedings against Scott Parker's unchanged XI from last week.

The game started on a positive note for the hosts, with Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling looking sharp. Sterling was denied by Fulham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola but made amends when he opened the scoring for Manchester City after De Bruyne had threaded an inch-perfect pass to the Englishman.

Sterling returned the favour, albeit in a slightly different fashion, drawing a foul inside the Fulham penalty box. Skipper De Bruyne stepped up and calmly converted from the spot to give his side a two-goal cushion.

Manchester City knocked the ball around comfortably to keep a firm grip on the game. The visitors did make attempts but didn't seem threatening at all.

Manchester City Player Ratings

Interestingly, Pep Guardiola, who was vocal in his demands for the 'five substitutions' rule, didn't make a single substitution in a match for the first time in his career, as his side bagged maximum points.

2005 - This was the first time Manchester City didn’t make a single substitute in a Premier League match since April 2005, in a 2-2 draw with Charlton Athletic. Topical. pic.twitter.com/YkbULU44ys — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 5, 2020

On that note, let us take a look at how the Manchester City players fared against Fulham.

Ederson - (7/10)

Ederson didn't have much to deal with on the night. The 27-year-old Brazilian neatly kept away any half chances that Fulham had and produced no errors or moments of madness. The clean sheet would certainly do his confidence wonders ahead of the all-important Manchester Derby next Saturday.

Joao Cancelo - (6.5/10)

The Portuguese full-back had a relatively eventful night in comparison to some others. Joao Cancelo made regular sprints up and down the flank. He could have been more clinical at both ends of the pitch, which could be exposed by stronger opponents.

John Stones - (7.5/10)

The English centre-back, a surprise inclusion in the playing XI, was clinical and commanding when the ball was on the ground. John Stones didn't have much to do in aerial scenarios but made a crucial block towards the fag end of the game to keep out a Fulham counter-attack. Known for his ball-playing abilities, Stones had a pass accuracy of 97% on the night.

Ruben Dias - (7/10)

The 23-year old, one of Pep Guardiola's summer arrivals, formed an able partnership with John Stones to help Manchester City comfortably beat Fulham. Ruben Dias was more effective in the air but still managed to complete 94% of his passes. He is steadily evolving into a quality defender Manchester City have always craved for.

Benjamin Mendy - (7/10)

Returning to the side in place of Oleksandr Zinchenko, the Frenchman put aside all the criticism that has been well-documented in the media to put in a decent shift. Benjamin Mendy was solid in defence. In attack, he timed his runs to De Bruyne's dynamic passes to perfection, helping City seal all three points.

Rodrigo Hernandez - (7.5/10)

The Spaniard had a solid outing in midfield, having a big part to play in the 787 passes Manchester City cumulatively amassed. Rodrigo Hernandez essayed the defensive half of the double-pivot to perfection in a style some would call 'Fernandinho-esque'.

Ilkay Gondogan - (7.5/10)

Forming the other half of the central fulcrum in Guardiola's 4-2-3-1, Ilkay Gundogan did his bit in transition from defence to attack by keeping the ball moving.

He had the most time on the ball for any player from either side and did not make any errors. Gundogan could have been more creative though, but there was no necessity for any of it, as City chose to play it safe after taking a two-goal lead.

Riyad Mahrez - (8/10)

The Algerian winger was dynamic and lively from the start, keeping up his mojo for most of the game. Riyad Maherez forced the Fulham custodian Alphonse Areola into making numerous saves.

He completed three dribbles, the most for any player on the night. Mahrez even made three successful tackles, a testament to how well he backtracks when not in possession. It was an all-round display from the 29-year old that would have certainly pleased his manager.

Kevin De Bruyne - (9/10)

Kevin De Bruyne was the Man of the Match. He deserves all the praise heaped on him in recent times.

De Bruyne, a vital cog in the Manchester City wheel, ran the show against Fulham throughout the ninety minutes. The Belgian superstar played a brilliant through-ball to Sterling that subsequently resulted in Manchester City's opening goal. He then calmly converted a penalty in the 26th minute.

The medio also saw one of his stinging shots hit the Fulham crossbar in what could have been his second goal of the night. Overall, it was a clinical display from a modern-day legend.

Raheem Sterling - (8.5/10)

It was another great performance from the young English winger. Raheem Sterling was one of the focal points in Manchester City's attack.

He scored in the game's early exchanges, was lively in attack and also won a penalty - all in the first half-hour of the game. However, Sterling faded away as the game wore on, but by then, Manchester City had already done enough damage to get all three points.

Gabriel Jesus - (6/10)

It was not the best of nights for Gabriel Jesus, who failed to take centre-stage in attack. Fulham have the leakiest defence in the Premier League, yet the Brazilian forward failed to make a mark, as he barely got in on any of the action.

The void created by the absence of goal-machine Sergio Aguero is not something Guardiola would be happy with.