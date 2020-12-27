Manchester City 2-0 Newcastle United: Player Ratings as Citizens cruise to a comfortable victory | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester City made light work of an injury-hit Newcastle United side to secure a 2-0 victory at home on Saturday night.

Heavy rain proved a little hindrance to Pep Guardiola's men as they played some nifty football, and one wouldn't be wrong to say that they deserved more goals for their dominance. A goal each from Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres got the job done for Manchester City, who are now just five points behind leaders Liverpool.

The visitors never really threatened to breach Manchester City's defense, as the hosts bagged yet another clean-sheet to reiterate the fact that their backline is now finally worth banking on once again. Here's how the Manchester City players fared in this Boxing Day fixture.

Manchester City Player Ratings

Ederson - 8/10

Racking up his seventh clean-sheet in 10 matches, Ederson made some decent saves for Manchester City when called upon. In all honesty, the Brazilian was never really troubled by the Magpies' attackers. His distribution was immaculate as always.

Joao Cancelo - 9/10

The Portuguese were simply unplayable at times as Steve Bruce's men struggled to cope with his quality when in possession. His passing ability from the fullback position was incredible, and he also did his defensive duties very well.

John Stones - 9/10

The Englishman continues to pick up one clean sheet after another, and the times when he was considered a fringe player in the Manchester City squad can now be remembered with a light heart. He won his aerial duels competently, and it never looked like there was a mistake in him.

Ruben Dias - 8/10

The Manchester City newcomer has settled in perfectly, and his partnership with Stones is doing wonders for Pep Guardiola. The Portuguese was tested a few times, especially in the second half, and he passed with flying colors.

Nathan Ake - 8/10

Operating as a left-back like he often does for his national team, Dutchman Nathan Ake had a very good day at the office on Saturday evening. He kept things simple on the offensive end, but defensively he was resolute, shutting down every single attack on Newcastle's right flank.

Rodri - 7/10

The Spaniard did a very decent job in the middle of the park and was targeted constantly by the opponents who fouled him on several occasions. Was substituted early in the second half with the three points secured.

Ilkay Gundogan - 9/10

Gundogan did everything with extreme elegance

It was a classy performance from the German veteran who seems to be getting better with age. Having opened the scoring with a crisp finish from close range, Gundogan took on the role of the orchestrator, as his drives and passes built several Manchester City attacks. Guardiola will need him fit throughout the busy festive period.

Kevin de Bruyne - 7/10

Although the Belgian did misplace a few passes throughout the 90 minutes, some of his through-balls were absolutely exquisite. Newcastle United simply couldn't deal with those and were quite lucky to not have been punished by Manchester City.

Raheem Sterling - 7/10

Always effervescent and willing to run at defenders, Raheem Sterling was a constant menace down either wing. Creator of Manchester City's first goal, the Englishman would feel that he could've scored himself as he often found himself in great positions to make something happen. A great performance nonetheless.

Bernardo Silva - 7/10

The Portuguese wizard was unlucky to have only struck the woodwork from close range, as his wait for a Premier League goal this season continues. However, even without a goal to show for his efforts, the 26-year-old had a very decent day at the office as he kept the team ticking expertly.

Ferran Torres - 7/10

Torres was at the right place at the right time to wrap up the match

The youngster was often uninvolved for short phases in the game but channeled the poacher in him to score Manchester City's second goal to all-but secure the win. His passing was terrific at times and he's growing into quite the player in just his first season with the Mancunians.

Substitutes

Fernandinho - 7/10

The Manchester City veteran used his experience to good effect in the 30-odd minutes he played.

Sergio Aguero - 6/10

Should've buried the one chance he got to score. Looked quite sharp up front and might be handed a start in the next game.

Phil Foden - N/A

Not enough time to mark.

