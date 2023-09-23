Manchester City 2-0 Nottingham Forest: Player ratings as 10-man Cityzens take 3 points thanks to Phil Foden and Erling Haand | Premier League 2023-24

Goals from Phil Foden and Erling Haaland helped 10-man Manchester City beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, September 22. The victory was the Cityzens' 300th at home in the Premier League and their sixth league win on the trot this season.

The reigning champions made a quick start to the game and went 2-0 up inside the first quarter-hour. Foden scored his first goal of the season from a well-placed assist from Kyle Walker before Haaland scored his eighth with an emphatic header from Matheus Nunes' cross.

Pep Guardiola's side, however, had to play for most of the second half with 10 men after Rodri was shown a straight red card for violent conduct, a decision that was upheld by VAR. The home side, though, held firm to seal the win and move five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Manchester City:

Ederson - 7/10

Ederson came off his line well in the first half to deny Taiwo Awoniyi a clear run on goal, but picked up a booking for a confrontation with the striker after the break. He was dominant in the air and even made a fine save in stoppage time.

Kyle Walker - 7/10

Kyle Walker troubled Nuno Tavares throughout the match and picked up an assist with a cushioned half-volley layoff to Phil Foden. He worked hard to ensure his team was not at a disadvantage after the read card.

Manuel Akanji - 7/10

Akanji picked up an early booking for a tactical foul. He played with a cool head, especially after Manchester City went down to 10 men.

Ruben Dias - 7/10

The Portuguese centre-back was physically dominant and always alert to snuff out the danger, ensuring that Forest did not take advantage of their extra man. Dias seemingly got an earful from Pep Guardiola late in the first half, though it isn't sure if his performance warranted that.

Josko Gvardiol - 7/10

Gvardiol grew as the game progressed and began to move up the pitch a lot more after Rodri's sending off. It was a solid, if not spectacular, performance from the Manchester City defender.

Matheus Nunes - 7/10

Nunes layed a big role in Haaland's goal, first by intercepting a counter-attack and then pushing forward to provide the cross that the Norwegian converted. He put in a decent shift otherwise as well, completing 92% of his passes while recording three clearances and two tackles.

Rodri - 4/10

Rodri had a dominant first half that included a beautiful pass to create the first goal. However, he lost his cool and was sent off for a silly altercation, which stifled Manchester City's attacking output in the second half.

Phil Foden - 8/10

Foden put his team ahead with a well-taken goal, and caused Nottingham Forest all sorts of issues with his movement.

Julian Alvarez - 6/10

Alvarez was not at his best, but was still a threat to Forest's backline. He was taken off when Rodri got the red card as Guardiola looked to add bodies in the midfield.

Jeremy Doku - 6/10

Like Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku was good but not at his best. He was a lively presence down the left wing and almost created a goal for the Argentine with a good run.

Erling Haaland - 7/10

Erling Haaland wasn't involved in most of the game besides his goal, which is becoming something of a normalcy for the Norwegian. He has eight goals for the season already and could've had more had he not missed a sitter in the second half.

Ratings for Manchester City's substitutes

Kalvin Phillips - 6/10

Kalvin Phillips replaced Doku in the 51st minute and provided some midfield cover after his team got reduced to 10 men.

Nathan Ake - 6/10

Nathan Ake replaced Alvarez in the 57th minute and tightened up the defence as Manchester City saw out the game with ease.

Jack Grealish - N/A

Jack Grealish replaced Phil Foden in the 87th minute and didn't have time to make a meaningful contribution.