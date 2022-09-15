Manchester City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund: 5 Hits and Flops as the hosts secure yet another comeback win | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Manchester City defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, September 13.

The hosts entered the game on the back of a commanding 4-0 away victory against Sevilla. They were handed some much-needed rest as their game against Tottenham over the weekend was postponed following Queen Elizabeth II's death. Pep Guardiola fielded a strong starting XI and handed Manuel Akanji a start against his former club.

Dortmund, on the other hand, have failed to win on English soil since 2013. However, they won their opening game 3-0 against Copenhagen at the Signal Iduna Park. Manager Edin Terzic fielded a strong lineup and was eager for his side's winning run to continue.

Manchester City began the game by keeping possession of the ball for larger spells and applying high pressure on Borussia Dortmund's lines. The visitors showed resilience and kept their shape as Mats Hummels and Thomas Meunier made good starts to the game.

Rodri, Akanji and Nathan Ake looked solid at the back for City as they created most of their passing combinations from the back. They created several chances and attempted multiple shots on goal, but none hit the target. Erling Haaland had very few touches in the first period as Manchester City struggled to get the ball to his feet.

Despite keeping 64% of the possession, City were unable to break through Dortmund's defense. Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish were often isolated as the visitors managed to keep the game narrow with their disciplined approach tactically. Neither side managed to score as the teams went into the break deadlocked at 0-0.

Both teams came out for the second half and played with greater precision and control. Managers from either side seemed to have learnt from their mistakes in the first half and set up the team accordingly. However, Borussia Dortmund struck first.

Marco Reus initially had a lovely chance to score after beating Akanji with a lovely feint. Shortly after, he turned provider as he played a teasing cross into the box. Jude Bellingham did well to get past his marker to head the ball into the net to make it 1-0 after 56 minutes.

Pep Guardiola made three changes immediately after the goal as he looked to turn things around. What initially seemed like a knee-jerk reaction soon started to bear fruit as Manchester City played at a higher tempo.

Hummels did a fantastic job of marking Haaland and preventing multiple quality passes from reaching the Norwegian. Dortmund soon switched things up, playing with more physicality and leaving a little extra behind in tackles. However, Manchester City were no pushovers.

They played with increased confidence and committed several men forward in a bid to equalize. John Stones ventured forward on one occasion and received the ball from De Bruyne about 25 yards from goal. Stones struck it sweetly and the ball found the back of the net. Shortly after, Cancelo played a trivela cross into the box, which Haaland converted to make it 2-1.

The home crowd were right behind the team as they sang with passion. Manchester City ended with a flourish as they created several chances in the closing stages. They secured the win and all three points, maintaining top spot in Group G. That said, let's take a loot at the five hits and flops from the game.

#5. Hit - John Stones

John Stones had a decent game overall. He was deployed in the right-back spot following an injury to first-choice fullback Kyle Walker. However, he put in a great performance.

Stones won three of his four duels, making one tackle and one interception. He passed the ball with 94% accuracy, including one key pass and two long balls. Stones also scored a screamer with his only shot on target from 25 yards out.

#4. Flops - Goalkeepers Ederson and Alexander Meyer

Both the goalkeepers had poor games in terms of their shot-stopping. Meyer and Ederson made just two saves split equally between them. There were a total of 17 shots fired at goal with just five on target from the two teams put together. This meant that the keepers saved fewer shots than their defenders, who blocked shots before they reached their goal.

#3. Hit - Mats Hummels

Hummels rolled back the years as he kept a close eye on Erling Haaland and did exceptionally well for 90% of the game. He is unlucky that Haaland is a striker who needs just one opportunity to turn things around.

Hummels won three of his four duels, making four clearances, three interceptions and two blocks. He also played six accurate long balls. He did well to keep Manchester City at bay for all but five minutes of the game.

#2. Flop - Jack Grealish

Grealish was often isolated on the right flank as most of Manchester City's play progressed through inside channels which De Bruyne and Gundogan occupied. He failed to make a significant impact on the game and was subbed off just before the hour-mark.

He passed the ball with 91% accuracy, including one key pass and two long balls. He also won just one of his four duels.

#1. Hit - Erling Haaland

Haaland just cannot seem to stop scoring as he waited patiently all game for his moment to arrive. In the first half, all his runs were read by Dortmund's defense, who maintained their shape and stayed disciplined.

However, Cancelo put the ball on a plate for Haaland as he crossed it in with a wonderful trivela kick. The Norwegian rose to meet it with his right boot to snatch all three points for Manchester City.

