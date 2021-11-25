Manchester City 2-1 PSG: 5 hits and flops as Sky Blues secure come-from-behind win | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Manchester City secured top spot in Group A of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League following a stunning 2-1 victory over PSG at the Etihad on matchday five. Goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus helped them come from behind after Kylian Mbappe put the visitors in front early into the second half.

It was a classic European encounter, with the football on show thoroughly entertaining and end-to-end, producing plenty of goal-mouth action. The Sky Blues were the better side on the night and deservedly went home as winners. However, despite the defeat, PSG also went through to the Round of 16, albeit as group runner-ups.

City will play their final group game away at RB Leipzig next month, while PSG will be at home to Club Brugge on the same night.

On that note, here's a look at the hits and flops from the game between City and PSG on Wednesday:

Hit: Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Sterling sparked City's comeback with the equaliser.

Raheem Sterling has fallen behind in the pecking order this season. But now after scoring in consecutive starts, he has given Pep Guardiola plenty to ponder. The 26-year-old struck the equaliser against PSG last night, sparking City's comeback with a simple finish at the near post beyond Keylor Navas.

Rodri's cross on the volley across the face of goal evaded everyone in the box before falling kindly for Sterling, who was at the right place to bundle home. That was also his first shot on target, but by no means was he poor on the night. Sterling also registered three key passes and won 11 duels.

Flop: Neymar (PSG)

Neymar missed a glorious chance to equalise for PSG.

Neymar's flashy tricks and skills didn't bear any fruit last night. His end product was sorely lacking, and he even missed a glorious chance to equalise late on.

As PSG played right through City's defence, Neymar rounded John Stones to go one-on-one with Ederson, only to smash his effort wide in a horrible finish.

Earlier, Neymar though he scored in the first half. But his effort was ruled out, as it came off Nuno Mendes, who was in an offside position in the build-up. That set the tone for the rest of his evening. The Brazilian failed to test his compatriot Ederson, and was unable to muster a single shot on target.

Edited by Bhargav