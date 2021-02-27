Manchester City 2-1 West Ham United: 5 Talking points as Ruben Dias and John Stones strike to send City 13 clear at the top | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester City made it 20 wins in a row across all competitions after beating West Ham United 2-1 to go 13 points clear atop the 2020-21 Premier League table.

Goals from centre-halves Ruben Dias and John Stones helped Manchester City take all three points despite Michail Antonio levelling proceedings for the visitors.

The hosts started the game slowly, not recording a single shot on target until the 29th minute, thanks to the Hammers' resolute defending. But it was only a matter of time before Manchester City opened the scoring.

Kevin De Bruyne launched a perfectly-weighted ball into the box to find Ruben Dias, who promptly beat Darren Randolph for his first goal for Manchester City.

Though West Ham dominated the midfield for large swathes, Manchester City's defence more than held their own, except for the one occasion where Ederson had to make a brave save to deny Michail Antonio.

The English striker came close to equalising in the 39th minute but could only hit the post after being found in space by a Jesse Lingard cross. He finally pulled one back just before the half-time whistle after converting a quick counter-attacking move.

The second-half got off to a similar start, with the Hammers dominating proceedings. Both sides, however, played more aggressively after the break, especially on the counter.

Manchester City restored their lead in the 68th minute when their other centre-half, John Stones scored from a first-time finish following a corner.

West Ham tried in vain to score the equaliser, with Jesse Lingard's incredible cross in the last minute of the game narrowly failing to find Issa Diop. But Manchester City held on to create daylight between themselves and the chasing pack.

On that note, let's take a look at the five major talking points in the game.

#1 Manchester City make an uncharacteristically slow start

Manchester City vs West Ham United - Premier League

Manchester City are one of only two Premier League sides to have scored 50 or more goals after 26 games.

They did score in the first half against West Ham but were made to work hard by the well-drilled visitors. The Hammers held their line well and did not allow Manchester City attackers, including Sergio Aguero, who returned from a long injury layoff, any space in the attacking third.

Manchester City eventually scored from their first shot on target in the 30th minute, which marked the longest they had to wait to register a shot on target this term.

#2 Ederson concedes a goal from open play at the Etihad Stadium for the first time in five months

Manchester City vs West Ham United - Premier League

Manchester City have an immaculate home record this term. Before this game, they had conceded just 15 goals in the Premier League, with just seven of them coming at the Etihad Stadium, five of them in a single game against Leicester City.

The goal from Antonio on the night marked the first goal Manchester City custodian Ederson conceded from open play at home in the league since Jamie Vardy scored a hat-trick for the Foxes in September.

Advertisement

The Brazilian goalkeeper had conceded just twice since September, with one of the goal being a Mo Salah penalty and the other being a Ruben Dias own goal in December against West Bromwich Albion.