Manchester City 2-1 West Ham United: Sky Blues player ratings as holders eke out scrappy win on snowy evening | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester City beat West Ham 2-1 at the Etihad in the Premier League on Sunday. Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho were on target for The Sky Blues, while Manuel Lanzini pulled one back for the visitors in stoppage time.

Heavy snowfall limited the game's tempo in the opening stanza. But the home team still managed to find a breakthrough just past the half-hour mark. With the pitch mopped up at half-time, the game sprung to life in the second period. Pep Guardiola's men looked dangerous on the counter.

Fernandinho came off the bench to double City's advantage in the 90th minute. Lanzini reduced the deficit for The Hammers with virtually the last kick of the game.

With the win, Manchester City pulled level with Chelsea atop the Premier League table. But the Blues can restore their three-point lead with a win over Manchester United later in the evening.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Manchester City:

Ederson - 7/10

The Brazilian was hardly needed in normal time, although he had no chance with Lanzini's wonder goal in stoppage time.

Kyle Walker - 7/10

With The Hammers rarely threatening, Walker had all the time in the world to venture upfield without concern. He almost scored a brilliant goal during the game's initial exchanges.

Ruben Dias - 7.5/10

The Portuguese was solid in defending on the counter, and frustrated West Ham with his vital interventions.

Aymeric Laporte - 6.5/10

He didn't look confident while dealing with West Ham's forwards, but posed a big threat in the air from set-pieces.

Joao Cancelo - 8/10

His rich vein of form continued with another stormer for City. Cancelo demonstrated his range of passing while helping create City's opener.

Ilkay Gundogan - 8/10

Gundogan was involved in attacking plays throughout the game. He also scored City's opener with a simple tap-in.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 15 - Ilkay Gündogan has scored 15 non-penalty goals in 37 Premier League appearances since the start of last season; the most of any midfielder, ahead of Bruno Fernandes in second place (13 in 49 apps). Fox. 15 - Ilkay Gündogan has scored 15 non-penalty goals in 37 Premier League appearances since the start of last season; the most of any midfielder, ahead of Bruno Fernandes in second place (13 in 49 apps). Fox. https://t.co/tHpQOcHOMi

Rodri - 7.5/10

Composed, tidy in possession and proactive throughout, Rodri produced a fine outing on the night against West Ham United.

Bernardo Silva - 7.5/10

A thorn in West Ham's face, Silva showed his expertise in running into pockets of space and making several line-breaking passes. His wonderfully chipped goal on the break was chalked off for offside, though.

Gabriel Jesus - 7.5/10

He saw two efforts cleared off the line, but set Fernandinho up nicely for City's second.

Riyad Mahrez - 7/10

His movement through the centre didn't look promising, although Mahrez was more dangerous out wide.

Raheem Sterling - 6/10

His three-game goalscoring run came to an end.

Ratings of Manchester City substitutes against West Ham United

Fernandinho - 7/10

The Brazilian essentially put the game to bed with a 90th-minute goal.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews 87': Fernandinho comes on

90': Fernandinho scores



It turned out to be the winning goal after Manuel Lanzini's last-minute stunner. 😅 87': Fernandinho comes on90': Fernandinho scoresIt turned out to be the winning goal after Manuel Lanzini's last-minute stunner. 😅 https://t.co/EdtIA4cnhl

