Manchester City 3-0 Bayern Munich: Player ratings for the Bavarians as Dayot Upamecano has a nightmare | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Bayern Munich went down 3-0 to Manchester City at the Etihad on Tuesday (April 11) in the first-leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash.

Goals from Rodri, Bernardo Silva, and Erling Haaland have left Thomas Tuchel's side on the brink of a last-8 exit for the second year running.

The Bavarians were second best for most of the evening as their mighty hosts had their numbers and ran amok. Rodri opened the scoring in the 27th minute with a stunning goal before Silva doubled their advantage with a header following a mistake from Dayot Upamecano.

Haaland then added insult to injury with a third just minutes later as Bayern's European campaign looks to be effectively over. The sides will meet for the deciding leg at the Allianz Arena next Wednesday.

Here are the player ratings for Bayern Munich:

Yannick Sommer - 7/10

Bayern's hero of the night with six saves. Without Sommer's heroics, the defeat would've been even more humiliating for them.

Benjamin Pavard - 5/10

The Frenchman was beaten really easily on the ball and his passes were inaccurate too.

Dayot Upamecano - 3/10

Arguably the worst performer on the pitch tonight, Upamecano was a total disaster in defense, even playing a direct role in City's second goal of the night.

Matthijs de Ligt - 6.5/10

The only saving grace in the Bavarians' lackluster defense tonight, De Ligt stood tall in the face of the onslaught, but couldn't keep his side from going down so meekly.

Alphonso Davies - 6/10

Bayern's roadrunner lacked his usual electric pace, looked sloppy on the ball and was beaten to possession very easily.

Joshua Kimmich - 7/10

The best player in red tonight as Kimmich worked hard to create for Bayern. He completed six long balls, made two key passes, and had a passing accuracy of 94%.

Leon Goretzka - 6.5/10

Excellent work-ethic but he too struggled with City's high press.

Kingsley Coman - 6/10

Nathan Ake had his numbers all night as Coman's influence was minimal.

Jamal Musiala - 6.5/10

The German made a desperate shot in the first-half but it was blocked. No real moment of quality tonight.

Leroy Sane - 6.5/10

Sane tested his former side with four shots on target but unfortunately none could find the back of the net. An unsatisfactory return to his old stomping ground.

Serge Gnabry - 6/10

Uncharacteristically ineffective on the night as Gnabry didn't make a single shot in the game. He looked to break on the counter in the second-half but lacked the final ball.

Substitutes

Sadio Mane (69' for Musiala) - 6/10

With 10 goals against City, Bayern fans were really hoping for something special from him, but the Senegalese could not have a positive impact on his return to the Etihad.

Thomas Muller (80' for Gnabry) - 6.5/10

The Raumdeuter was unable to inspire his team after coming on.

Joao Cancelo (81' for Davies) - 6/10

Not the best return to his old home for Cancelo either, although he had very little time on his hands.

