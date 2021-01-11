Manchester City 3-0 Birmingham City: Player ratings as Guardiola's men earn an easy win | FA Cup 2020/21

Manchester City secured their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup with an impressive win against Championship side Birmingham City at the Etihad.

The home side were right on top from the start and it only took them eight minutes to open the scoring as Bernardo Silva thumped a powerful volley past the Birmingham goalkeeper.

The Portuguese midfielder soon applied the finishing touch to a well-worked team effort down the right flank to get his second of the game. It didn't took long before Phil Foden added a third for the Blues with a powerful drive from outside the box 12 minutes before the break.

However, a flurry of half-time changes meant Guardiola's side failed to extend their lead any further and the match finished 3-0 in their favor.

This was City's sixth win on the bounce in all competitions and the Sky Blues look to be getting back to their best.

FULL-TIME | That'll do nicely!



Three goals, clean sheet, #FACup progression, six wins in a row, 13 games unbeaten, more experience for the youngsters. All good! 🙌



🔷 3-0 🔴 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/B0vsE8EHZp — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 10, 2021

On that note, let's have a look at Manchester City player's ratings from the match:

Manchester City Player Ratings vs Birmingham

Zack Steffen (5/10):

Although he kept a cleansheet, Steffen didn't enjoy the best of days between the sticks. His handling of the ball was dodgy at times. The City goalkeeper had a few shaky moments, especially in the second half, and nearly conceded a goal having spilled the ball.

Joao Cancelo (7/10):

Cancelo was a constant threat for the Birmingham defense. He tucked inside in the midfield at times too. However he did unnecessarily lose the ball quite a few times.

Kyle Walker (7/10):

Despite playing in an unusual center-back role, Walker was vocal and organized his defense well. He hardly had anything to do for entirety of the first half. The English right back was much more involved in the build-up play after he was shifted to his usual position following Cancelo's substitution at half-time.

Ruben Dias (8/10):

Much like the rest of this season, Ruben Dias once again enjoyed a solid game this afternoon. Like Walker, the Portuguese centre-half kept his cool and did his job well before being substituted off at half-time.

Having started his first game since the draw against West Brom last month, Mendy showed signs of rustiness at the start. Although he improved as the game progressed, the Frenchman still didn't provide enough penetration from the left flank.

Rodri (7/10):

This was a fairly quiet showing from Rodri as he hardly had anything to do on the defensive front. The midfielder, however, did well to recycle possession from the deep throughout the match.

De Bruyne was influential for Manchester City yet again. The City captain showcased his class with a couple of fantastic defense splitting through balls, slicing and terrifying the Birmingham defense at his will for much of the first half.

Bernardo Silva (8/10):

Bernardo Silva scored his first goal of the season with an astonishing volley in the 8th minute. He added a second to his tally seven minutes later, but failed to bag a second career hat-trick despite getting chances to score more.

The Algerian winger was arguably City's best player on the pitch, especially during the first 45 minutes of the game. Supplied a brilliant outside-of-the-foot pass in build up to Silva's second goal. Mahrez was unfortunate to not get on the scoresheet after his goal in the second half was ruled out for a marginal offside.

Gabriel Jesus (6/10):

Gabriel Jesus made some good runs behind the Birmingham defensive line, and had numerous chances to get on the scoresheet either side of the half time. But the Brazilian kept on fluffing them throughout the game.

Phil Foden (8/10):

Phil Foden showcased his talent once again. The youngster caused all sorts of problems for the Birmingham defense, combining and interchanging position with Bernardo Silva for much of the match. He also managed to grab a well-deserved goal with a fantastic left-footed shot from outside the box.

Substitutes:

Taylor Harwood-Bellis (6/10):

The teenager had little to do and enjoyed a quiet game. He tucked alongside Stones after coming on for Joao Cancelo after the break.

John Stones (6/10):

Stones didn't have much to do after coming on. But the revitalized English defender was solid whenever Birmingham did drive at City on rare occasions.

Felix Nmecha (6/10):

Felix had some good moments in the attack after coming on. But couldn't capitalize on Manchester City's domination of the ball.

Fernandinho (7/10):

Coming on for Rodri, Fernandinho did his job well and cleared off Birmingham's attacks with much ease.

Liam Delap (6/10):

Delap failed to get involved into the game barring a looping header from a Bernardo Silva cross that sailed wide of the far post.