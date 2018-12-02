Manchester City 3-1 AFC Bournemouth: 5 Hits and Flops

Mosope Ominiyi

Sane, Silva and goalscorer Gundogan all celebrate during City's 3-1 home win

Manchester City extended their impressive unbeaten run in the Premier League to a whopping 20 matches after a 3-1 home win over AFC Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling and Ilkay Gundogan proved enough for Pep Guardiola's men to extend their lead atop the table to six points - ahead of three derby fixtures which involve title rivals Liverpool and Chelsea on Sunday.

Callum Wilson's headed finish - his seventh goal of the league campaign - provided a scare for the hosts on the stroke of half-time, particularly as it was the first they had conceded in open play from a non-defender this season.

However, the Citizens battled with more intent and made their visitors pay the price with some well-worked goals after the break, sealing an important victory against Eddie Howe's men, who have now lost four consecutive matches.

With all of that in mind, here's a look at Five hits and Flops from the Ethiad Stadium:

#5 Flop: Lewis Cook

Cook, despite his undeniable ability, was often a bystander out of possession and struggled

For someone who harbours genuine ambitions of breaking into Gareth Southgate's future England plans, this was a disappointing display from a highly-rated midfielder.

At 21-years-old, there's still plenty of scope for him to continue improving with time and experience - but performing in matches like these against the league's best sides is a sure-fire way to establish yourself to a wider audience.

He didn't - which wasn't entirely his fault - but given just how good he can be, this was frustrating to watch. He seemed like a pedestrian for sustained periods in the match, against a City side who were eager to control the game's tempo and dominate in midfield. Ilkay Gundogan, Fernandinho and Bernardo Silva were all too comfortable with possession and his match stats really spoke for themselves.

79.2% pass accuracy, 33 touches, dispossessed on three occasions and made four defensive actions in 90 minutes against the league's best side. Not good enough and he's yet to justify why he should be aiming higher.

