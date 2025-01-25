Manchester City 3-1 Chelsea: City Player ratings as champions comeback from a goal down to secure double over Maresca's Blues 

Manchester City came from a goal down to beat Chelsea 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League. The reigning English champions showed incredible mettle in the game and performed impressively to complete the double over the Blues.

Noni Madueke opened the scoring in the third minute after he pounded on an Abdukodir Khusanov error to open the scoring in the third minute. Josko Gvardiol drew the English Champions level in the 42nd minute to take the sides into the break level on the scoreboard.

Erling Halaand decided the game in the second half, scoring in the 62nd minute to give his side the lead. He then set up Phil Foden in the 87th minute to wrap up the game.

Trending

Manchester City Player Ratings

Ederson Moraes - 8/10

The Brazilian keeper had a fine game for Manchester City. He provided an assist to give his side the lead against Chelsea and made three saves.

Matheus Nunes - 7.5/10

The Portuguese star had a fine game for Manchester City. He helped them draw level against Chelsea by setting up Josko Gvardiol for the equalizer.

Abdukodir Khusanov- 5/10

The Uzbekistan international had a debut to forget against Chelsea. The Manchester City defender made a mistake that led to the visitors opening the scoring and picked up a yellow card before he was taken off.

Manuel Akanji- 7/10

The Swiss defender had a decent game for the reigning English champions. He managed four clearances and two recoveries.

Josko Gvardiol - 8/10

The Croatian defender had a fine game against Chelsea. He found the back of the net to draw Manchester City level after they went behind.

Bernardo Silva- 7/10

The Portuguese star had a solid game for the reigning Premier League holders. He completed 92% of his 61 passes and won half of his eight duels.

Mateo Kovacic- 7/10

The Croatian midfielder had a solid game against his former side. He completed 91% of his 53 passes and made five recoveries in the game.

Ilkay Gundogan- 7/10

The German midfield was solid in the middle of the park for City. He completed 88% of his 88 passes and made four recoveries in the game.

Philip Foden- 7.5/10

The Englishman had a solid game for Pep Guardiola’s side. He wrapped up the scoring with a goal to confirm all three points for his side.

Omar Marmoush- 7/10

The Egyptian had a solid debut for the hosts following his blockbuster move from Eintracht Frankfurt. He scored a goal that was ruled out for offside and won five of eight duels.

Erling Halaand - 9/10

The Norwegian star had a fabulous game against Chelsea. He bagged a goal and an assist to help his side complete the double over their visitors from west London.

Manchester City substitutes

John Stones - 6.5/10

The English defender came on as a substitute and helped his side secure the three points with a solid performance.

Kevin de Bruyne- 7/10

The Belgian star came on late and enjoyed a decent game for the side. He completed all eight passes he attempted.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback