Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United: Red Devils' Player Ratings as Marcus Rashford's first-half belter goes in vain | Premier League 2023-24

Manchester United fell to a 3-1 defeat against cross-town rivals Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday, March 3.

The Red Devils entered this contest on the back of a good run of form. With just one defeat in their nine game prior to the Manchester Derby, they looked in pretty good shape to compete.

Erik ten Hag's men secured a last-ditch 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup in their last game to qualify for the quarter-finals. He fielded a strong lineup in a slight conservative 4-3-2-1 shape for this match.

Expand Tweet

Manchester United made a dream start to this derby. Having conceded possession for the early stages, they grabbed the lead with their first attempt. Bruno Fernandes did well to hold the ball up before releasing it towards Marcus Rashford. The Englishman fired the ball into the net off the woodwork to send the away fans into raptures as it was 1-0 after eight minutes.

Manchester City tried their best to mount a quick comeback but 18 first-half attempts later, they were still a goal behind. Erling Haaland missed a sitter on the cusp of half-time from point-blank range, sparing Manchester United's blushes as they led at the break.

Expand Tweet

Manchester United made a slightly slow start to the second half and were punished for it by Phil Foden. The Englishman brought Manchester City on level terms just nine minutes after the restart following an assist by Rodri. Things got worse for the visitors as they found themselves trailing as Foden made it a brace with a lovely goal in the 80th minute.

Ten Hag made a few changes in a bid to revive Manchester United's energy but Haaland grabbed a late goal to put the nail in the coffin. The Red Devils will have to get back to the drawing board after two defeats in their last three games.

That said, let's take a look at their player ratings from this match.

Manchester United Player Ratings

Andre Onana - 8/10

Despite conceding three goals, Onana put in a brilliant performance. He made some great reflex saves to deny Manchester City in the first half, ending with five total saves for the game.

Diogo Dalot - 7/10

Dalot had a decent game at the back as he won eight duels, making three clearances, three tackles and two blocks.

Raphael Varane - 6.5/10

Varane was booked for a hard tackle on Haaland that was mistimed. Apart from that, he played well, making nine clearances, two blocks and one interception.

Jonny Evans - 7/10

Evans had a good game until he was subbed off injured. He won all four of his duels and made four clearances, three tackles and two interceptions.

Victor Lindelof - 6.5/10

Lindelof was subpar in defence for Manchester United. He lost possession eight times and completed just 70% of his passes.

Kobbie Mainoo - 7/10

Mainoo had a decent game in the center of the pitch. He passed the ball with 76% accuracy, including one long ball. He also won five duels, making three tackles, two clearances and one interception.

Casemiro - 7.5/10

The Brazilian midfielder had a good game as he passed the ball with 90% accuracy, including two long balls. He won nine duels and made four tackles, four clearances and three blocks.

Scott McTominay - 6.5/10

McTominay had a decent game as he passed the ball with 86% accuracy. He also won three duels, making six clearances and one block.

Bruno Fernandes - 7.5/10

Manchester United's captain had a good game and showed great commitment with his work rate. He passed the ball with 81% accuracy, including three key passes and three long balls. He also won two duels, making four clearances and one interception.

Alejandro Garnacho - 6/10

Garnacho had a poor outing as he failed to attempt a single shot or provide a single notable pass.

Marcus Rashford - 7/10

Rashford scored a scintillating goal in the eighth minute to put his team in front. However, he missed a great chance to score shortly after, and had just 23 touches of the ball in his 75 minutes on the pitch.

Expand Tweet

Substitutes

Willy Kambwala - 6/10

The young French defender replaced Evans in the 69th minute and put in a shaky display.

Antony - 6/10

Antony replaced Rashford in a surprise decision by ten Hag. However, he could not impact the game positively.

Sofyan Amrabat - 4/10

Amrabat put in a remarkably poor display in just eight minutes on the pitch. He had four touches of the ball and gave it away on two occasions. He also made a poor pass that led to Haaland's late goal.

Omari Forson - 6/10

Forson replaced Garnacho but could not make a positive impact on the match.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Man Utd and other Premier League GW 27 fixtures! Click here