Manchester City 3-3 Tottenham: Cityzens' Player Ratings as Jack Grealish sees dramatic late goal canceled out | Premier League 2023-24

Manchester City were held to an entertaining 3-3 draw by Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday, December 3.

The Cityzens entered this contest on the back of three wins and two draws in their last five games across competitions. Their last outing was a spirited comeback 3-2 win against RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Having lost some ground on league-leaders Arsenal, Pep Guardiola was keen to build a winning run. He fielded a strong lineup for this contest.

The game got off to a flying start as Tottenham thought they had the perfect start with Dejan Kulusevski setting up Heung-min Son for the opener after just six minutes. However, Manchester City were handed a quick way back into the contest as the South Korean netted at the wrong end just three minutes later.

With 64% possession, the hosts looked comfortable in Tottenham's territory. However, just two of their 12 shots were on target. The second one came in the form of their second goal, scored by Phil Foden after some intricate football. Julian Alvarez provided a deft assist for the goal.

Manchester City led Tottenham 2-1 at the interval.

Manchester City were hit with a blow shortly after the game resumed as Jeremy Doku suffered an injury and had to be replaced by Jack Grealish. Soon after that, Giovani Lo Celso scored a sweet goal from outside the box to draw Tottenham level at 2-2 after 69 minutes.

Substitute Grealish seemed to have won the game for the hosts in the 81st minute after an assist from Erling Haaland. However, Dejan Kulusevski's emphatic header in the 90th minute broke the Cityzens' hearts as Tottenham rallied late to secure a point.

On that note, let's take at Manchester City's player ratings.

Manchester City Player Ratings

Ederson - 6/10

Ederson had a rather poor game, conceding three goals and making just one save. He passed the ball with 88% accuracy including 12 long balls.

Kyle Walker - 7/10

Walker had a decent game on the defensive end as he won two duels, making three interceptions and one tackle. He passed the ball with 94% accuracy, including seven long balls.

Ruben Dias - 6.5/10

Dias won two duels, making four clearances, two tackles and one interception. He also played one key pass and three long balls.

Josko Gvardiol - 6.5/10

Gvardiol had a decent game but was sometimes caught off guard by Tottenham and was also booked for a foul late in the second half. He won three duels and made three interceptions.

Rodri - 7.5/10

Rodri passed the ball with 93% accuracy, including nine long balls and one key pass. He also won four duels, making four interceptions, two tackles and one block. He also had one great chance to score late in the game but fired his shot over the crossbar.

Manuel Akanji - 7/10

Akanji had a good game as he won three duels and played four long balls. He also made three clearances.

Phil Foden - 7.5/10

Foden scored the go-ahead goal to make it 2-1 to Manchester City in the first half. He also won three duels, played one key pass and two long balls.

Julian Alvarez - 8/10

Alvarez had a great game as he passed the ball with 77% accuracy, including an assist, seven key passes and three crosses. He also hit the woodwork once and won one duel.

Bernardo Silva - 7.5/10

Silva was intricate with his movement and dribbling and put in a good shift. He passed the ball with 78% accuracy, including three key passes and three long balls. He also won five duels and attempted one shot on target.

Jeremy Doku - 7/10

Doku had an eventful game as he attempted four shots, hitting the woodwork once. He also won two duels but was subbed off due to an injury early in the second half.

Erling Haaland - 7.5/10

Haaland had a good game apart from his accuracy in front of goal as he attempted five shots without troubling Vicario in Tottenham's goal. He provided one assist, played two key passes and won five duels.

Substitutes

Jack Grealish - 7.5/10

Grealish came on as a second-half substitute and scored an all-important goal to make it 3-2 to Manchester City in the 81st minute. He was also booked for time-wasting.

Rico Lewis - 6.5/10

Lewis replaced Foden in the second period and put in a decent performance.

Mateo Kovacic & Nathan Ake - N/A

The pair came on late in the game and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.