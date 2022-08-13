Manchester City 4-0 AFC Bournemouth: Rating Pep Guardiola's players from their thumping Premier League win

Manchester City scored a thumping 4-0 win against AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League on a sweltering afternoon at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, August 13.

Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden put the home side 3-0 up in the first half. Jefferson Lerma's own goal in the second half sealed the win for Pep Guardiola’s team.

Manchester City started strong and went close twice within the first five minutes. Nathan Ake and Rodri both stooped to meet corners but steered their headers over the bar.

Eight minutes in, Mark Travers, in the Bournemouth goal, was called into action after Foden broke free inside the box. The Irish goalkeeper got down brilliantly to block Foden’s effort, though the Englishman would’ve done well to find an unmarked Erling Haaland in the middle.

The deadlock was broken in the the 19th minute when Haaland showed great strength to hold off two defenders. He threaded the ball through to Gundogan, who took a touch and finished past Travers into the far corner.

City doubled their lead on the half-hour mark through a moment of brilliance from De Bruyne. The Belgian picked up a loose ball in midfield before driving into the box. He finished into the far corner with the outside of his boot from 20 yards out.

The game was done and dusted in the 37th minute when De Bruyne collected a pinpoint diagonal ball from Riyad Mahrez and found Foden. The Englishman's low shot found its way past the ’keeper to make it 3-0.

The fourth goal came in the 79th minute when Joao Cancelo did well to make space for a low cross inside the box. It deflected off Lerma and into the back of the net.

On that note, here are the player ratings from Manchester City’s 4-0 win against Bournemouth:

Ederson - 5/10

Did not have much to do as Manchester City dominated the game. This will probably be one of the easiest fixtures he will be a part of this season.

Kyle Walker - 7/10

Tireless runner down the right wing who helped the team by providing the necessary width. He would be unhappy, though, with his inability to turn his marauding runs into an assist or a goal.

He won 100% of his aerial duels and made one key pass and one interception.

Ruben Dias - 6/10

Calm, composed and had it too easy. Did well to marshall the backline and faced almost no threats from the Bournemouth attackers. He made two interceptions and two tackles and won two out of his four attempted aerial duels.

He was taken off in the 64th minute to get some rest.

Nathan Ake - 6/10

Aymeric Laporte’s injury has given Ake the chance to stake his claim in the Manchester City team. The Dutchman has made the most of his opportunities. He’s replaced John Stones as the third-choice centre-back and could end the season as one of Pep Guardiola’s most used players.

Against Bournemouth, he won his solitary attempted ground duel and made one tackle and one clearance.

Joao Cancelo - 7/10

With Oleksandr Zinchenko moving to Arsenal, Joao Cancelo has further cemented his spot as Manchester City's left-back. Owing to primarily being a right-back, the inverted fullback kept cutting inside to add another body to the midfield.

He did well to find his way into the box in the second half and force the own goal.

Cancelo made two tackles and won three of his four attempted aerial duels.

Rodrigo - 6/10

The defensive midfielder barely had any defensive work to do. He stayed at the base of the midfield and helped rotate the ball and keep possession.

Ilkay Gundogan - 8/10

The German was at his efficient best. He always kept himself available for passes and making runs into the box to open the area for his teammates.

Gundogan made three key passes, two tackles, completed 100% of his attempted long ball and won 100% of his aerial duels. He also took his goal with aplomb.

Kevin de Bruyne - 9/10

Ran the show for Manchester City and troubled Bournemouth with his runs and passing. The Belgian was the creative hub in midfield and even found time to score a sublime goal to cap off his match-winning performance.

He had 98% pass accuracy, created four chances, and had a 100% dribble success rate and won five out of his attempted six ground duels.

Riyad Mahrez - 7/10

The Algerian was a functional presence on the pitch, with his brilliant cross-field pass creating the third goal for Manchester City. Given how porous Bournemouth were, he will be unhappy not to get his name on the scoresheet.

He won two out of his three ground duels and completed seven out of his eight long balls.

Phil Foden - 7/10

Played 45 minutes, scored one goal and got a well-deserved rest in the second half. With a long season ahead, along with the Qatar World Cup, he’ll be delighted to make his mark.

The Manchester City youngster made two key passes, one interception and one tackle.

Erling Haaland - 7/10

Manchester City's new signing Erling Haaland completed just two passes against Bournemouth, with one of them getting him the assist for the opening goal.

No player has completed fewer passes in a single game when starting under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. However, that won’t bother the Catalan coach as long as he continues to make a difference on the pitch.

Haaland had just eight touches in the game before being subbed out in the 74th minute.

Manchester City's substitutes

John Stones - 5/10

Replaced Ruben Dias in the 64th minute and did not have much to do with Manchester City in command of the contest.

Jack Grealish - 6/10

Replaced Phil Foden at halftime and did not make a notable difference on the pitch.

He played two key passes and successfully completed his solitary dribble attempt.

Julian Alvarez - 5/10

Made his Manchester City debut when he replaced Haaland in the 74th minute. Showed some attacking spark but did not make a difference on the scoreline.

Bernardo Silva - 7/10

Was a busy body in midfield after replacing Gundogan past the hour mark. His presence helped De Bruyne have a free role in attack.

Rico Lewis - 5/10

Rico Lewis came on as a substitute for Walker in the 81st minute, making the 17-year-old right-back the fifth youngest debutant in the club’s history.

