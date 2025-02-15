Manchester City 4-0 Newcastle: Cityzens Player Ratings as Marmoush hat-trick secures big win | Premier League 2024-25

Omar Marmoush's brilliant first-half hat-trick sealed all three points for Manchester City as they beat Newcastle United 4-0 in the Premier League on Saturday, February 15. The result sees Manchester City jump over Chelsea and move into the top four. Newcastle, meanwhile, find themselves in seventh after two back-to-back losses.

Following a demoralising loss to Arsenal last time out, Pep Guardiola made five changes to the side. Ederson, Abdukodir Khusanov, Rico Lewis, Ilkay Gundogan, and Rico Lewis came in for Stefan Ortega, Manuel Akanji, Matheus Nunes, Mateo Kovacic, and Bernardo Silva.

Newcastle, meanwhile, saw their excellent run come to an end at the hands of Fulham last week. Eddie Howe opted to make two changes, with Tino Livramento and Joelinton making way for Kieran Tripper and Joe Willock.

It was a strong start for Manchester City and they capitalised on it after 19 minutes. Ederson, allowed time and space on the ball, picked out Marmoush, who moved past Kieran Trippier and chipped Martin Dubravka to break the deadlock.

Five minutes later, the Egyptian forward doubled his and the defending champions' tally. He received a pass from Gundogan, cut in on his right and shot past the keeper to make it 2-0. He bagged his hat-trick in the 33rd minute with a cool finish after some brilliant work from Savinho down the right.

It was more of the same in the second half as Manchester City peppered the Newcastle goal. Substitute James McAtee put the icing on the cake, tapping home a simple chance in the 84th minute.

Here are the player ratings:

Manchester City Player Ratings

Ederson - 7/10

A calm outing at the back, having to pull off just one save, but he made up for his mistakes against Real Madrid with a beautiful pass to set up Manchester City's first goal.

Rico Lewis - 6/10

He provided an extra body in midfield, but he did not do much to impress. City might look to sign a better option in the upcoming window.

Abdukodir Khusanov - 6.5/10

Khusanov stands to see more minutes with Manuel Akanji's long-term injury. The Uzbek defender did well against the Magpies, defending solidly and was calm on the ball.

John Stones - 7/10

A strong defensive performance from Stones, including making a key block in the first half after City had given the ball away cheaply.

Josko Gvardiol - 6.5/10

Gvardiol was enterprising going ahead once again, but had some careless moments in his own half.

Nico Gonzalez - 6.5/10

A decent performance from the winter signing, providing the stability in midfield that Manchester City have been yearning for in Rodri's absence.

Ilkay Gundogan - 7/10

A vintage performance from the German midfielder, connecting defense and attack, and impressing with his vision and accuracy. He finished with one assist, 10 passes into the final third and two chances created.

Phil Foden - 6/10

Despite the side's big win, he was largely silent in the game, continuing what has been a difficult season for him.

Savinho - 7.5/10

Another excellent outing in a string of great performances for the Brazilian winger. He was electric down the right, giving Lewis Hall regular trouble and setting up the third goal.

Erling Haaland - 6.5/10

Haaland was largely silent for most of the game but did well to occupy Newcastle's defenders, before collecting an assist for City's fourth.

Omar Marmoush - 9/10

A performance marking his arrival in the Premier League with three splendid goals in the space of 14 minutes. Eddie Howe's men had no answer for his speed and movement throughout the game.

Substitutes

James McAtee - 7/10

Collected his first and City's fourth and was energetic overall.

Jeremy Doku - 6/10

Could not do much during his short cameo.

Mateo Kovacic, Nico O'Reilly and Matheus Nunes - N/A

The trio came on too late and did not play enough minutes to merit a rating.

