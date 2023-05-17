Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League title defence came to an end at the hands of Manchester City at the Etihad on Wednesday, May 17. The Premier League champions won 4-0 on the night, and 5-1 on the aggregate, to seal victory.

First-half goals from Bernardo Silva (23', 37') saw City go into the break with a commanding lead. Manuel Akanji (76') and Julian Alvarez (90'+1') scored late in the game to give their team a margin of victory that echoed their dominance on the pitch.

With the win, Manchester City are through to the final, which will be played in Istanbul on June 10. Serie A side Inter Milan stand between the Cityzens and their maiden Champions League victory.

Following this win, Pep Guardiola became the first manager in Champions League (or European Cup) history to knock Los Blancos out of the competition in three different seasons.

The win also saw Guardiola become only the third manager to register 100 wins in the competition, after Carlo Ancelotti (107) and Sir Alex Ferguson (102). The former Barcelona manager, however, needed the fewest matches (159) to get a century of wins.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Manchester City:

Ederson de Moraes - 8/10

Ederson was a spectator in the match but did well when called into action. He did very well to keep out Toni Kroos' rasping drive from a distance, came out quickly a minute later to deny Karim Benzema. He did extremely well to keep out David Alaba’s free-kick later in the match.

Kyle Walker - 8/10

Kyle Walker passed the Vinicius Junior test with flying colours. He not only kept pace with an opponent 10 years younger but also managed to look a step ahead on most occasions.

Ruben Dias - 8/10

Ruben Dias was Manchester City's one-man last line of defence and he did extremely well to keep Karim Benzema quiet throughout. He did nothing spectacular, but got his basics right and gave those in front of him the freedom to play without worrying about defensive duties.

Manuel Akanji - 8/10

Manuel Akanji was solid defensively, very comfortable on the ball, and versatile enough to play as a full-back. Still, he was clever enough to come infield and replicate John Stones' role when required. He also kept Rodrygo anonymous throughout the match.

John Stones - 8/10

John Stones, a center-back by trade, played in the midfield for most of the contest. He came up against veterans Luka Modric and Toni Kroos and emerged from that midfield battle as the better player. The Englishman was magnificent on the ball and clever with his passes to help his team keep possession.

Pep Guardiola has transformed Stones into a player no one expected him to become, and he is absolutely bossing it in his new role.

Rodrigo 'Rodri' Hernandez - 8/10

Rodri can do it all, from being in the right place to stopping attacks to running through midfield unchecked like a hot knife through butter. He was especially dominant in the first half when Manchester City had the lion's share of possession.

Bernardo Silva - 9/10

Bernardo Silva, the star of the first half, ran Camavinga ragged at left-back. He had 81 touches of the ball, completed 52 passes with a 90 percent pass accuracy, won five ground duels, had three shots on target, and scored twice.

With the double, the Spaniard became only the third player to score 2+ goals against Real Madrid in a Champions League semifinal after Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski.

Kevin De Bruyne - 8/10

Kevin De Bruyne wasn't at his attacking best as he was given the freedom to drop deep. This allowed the likes of Bernardo Silva to spend more time on the shoulders of the Real Madrid backline.

The Belgian had only 71 percent pass accuracy, won three ground duels, made two successful tackles, and two key passes. He did, however, play a part in Manchester City's third goal, which sealed the tie in their favour.

Ilkay Gundogan - 8/10

Ilkay Gundogan had 72 touches, completed 52 passes with 93 percent pass accuracy, won six ground duels, and completed all four long balls attempted.

Jack Grealish - 8/10

Jack Grealish gave Dani Carvajal probably his toughest test this season. The nimble-footed winger was a little too slippery for the Spaniard's liking, who picked up a yellow card for one of his many fouls on the former Aston Villa man.

Grealish set up Haaland beautifully in the first half, but besides that, his final ball deserted him a bit at the Etihad.

Erling Haaland - 8/10

In another match, Erling Haaland would've gone home with the match ball having scored a hat-trick. However, the Norwegian came up against an inspired Thibaut Courtois, who managed to thwart everything the striker threw at him.

Haaland had three shots on target against Real Madrid, more than any of his Manchester City teammates. While he failed to find the back of the net, his presence unsettled the Real Madrid defenders throughout the match, leading to his teammates having a bit more freedom around the box.

Manchester City substitutes ratings against Real Madrid

Riyad Mahrez (79' for Ilkay Gundogan) - 5/10

Riyad Mahrez's contribution was limited, though he was purely brought on to help Manchester City keep possession and see out the game.

Phil Foden (84' for Kevin De Bruyne) - 7/10

Phil Foden showed that he can match Kevin De Bruyne's creativity with an exquisite pass for Julian Alvarez's goal.

Julian Alvarez (89' for Erling Haaland) - 7/10

Julian Alvarez was the icing on the cake for Manchester City, scoring with just his third touch after getting substituted in.

