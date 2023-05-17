Manchester City 4-0 Real Madrid: Player ratings for Los Blancos as they were dumped out in humiliating fashion | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Real Madrid were humiliated 4-0 by Manchester City in the second leg as they crashed out of the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday, May 17 with a 5-1 aggregate defeat.

A Bernardo Silva brace, coupled with a goal from Manuel Akanji and a stoppage-time strike from Julian Alvarez condemned Los Blancos to one of their heaviest European defeats in recent memory.

Having pegged the holders back in the first leg, City wasted no time at the Etihad and started the game strongly. In the 23rd minute, Silva put them in front after Kevin De Bruyne found the Portuguese midfielder with a delicate through-ball.

14 minutes later, Silva came back to haunt Real Madrid by heading over Thibaut Courtois from a deflected ball as City took a 3-1 aggregate lead.

Real Madrid, who were atrocious in every department, continued in the same vein after the break as the Sky Blues ran rings around them and soon found their third goal.

Akanji put the ball in the net after De Bruyne's free-kick bounced off a couple of players in Real Madrid's box. Alvarez added insult to injury with the fourth goal of the night in stoppage time as Real Madrid's title defense ended in humiliating fashion.

Manchester City will now compete with Inter Milan for the Champions League title in Istanbul on June 10.

Here are the player ratings for Real Madrid:

Thibaut Courtois - 6/10

Despite conceding four goals, Courtois put in a commendable performance as he made three saves from shots originating inside the box.

Dani Carvajal - 5/10

Jack Grealish had a gala time going up against him as Carvajal failed to control the City attacker.

Eder Militao - 5/10

Militao was solid in the first half, reading the game nicely to make clearances, but went off the boil after the break. He was lucky to have escaped a booking for a silly challenge on Grealish.

David Alaba - 6/10

Alaba made a goal-line clearance off Haaland's shot in the first half and then saw a free-kick thwarted by Ederson. However, the Austrian lacking positional awareness during some of City's attacks.

Eduardo Camavinga - 6/10

Camavinga made a great recovery tackle in the 65th minute to stop De Bruyne, which was as good as it got for the Frenchman, who was otherwise ineffective. He was also booked in the 75th minute for hacking down Jack Grealish.

Federico Valverde - 4.5/10

Valverde was nowhere to be seen; a complete non-factor for Real Madrid as City cut through their midfield with ease.

Toni Kroos - 6.5/10

The German midfielder rattled the crossbar in the 35th minute, which was perhaps his only notable moment from the match. He won six ground duels and made three tackles, but his end-product was lacking.

Luka Modric - 5.5/10

Modric spent most of the time looking to break City's momentum in midfield and struggled to exert his dominance on the game.

Rodrygo - 5/10

The Brazilian forward was isolated on the right flank and failed to muster a single shot on target.

Karim Benzema - 5/10

Benzema, like Vinicius, was a mere spectator for most of the game. In fact, his only shot on target in the match came in the 83rd minute.

Vinicius Junior - 5/10

So often the hero in big games this season, Vinicius looked like a pale shadow of his rip-roaring self here. City had no problem taking him out of the game as Kyle Walker did a brilliant job marking him.

Substitutes

Antonio Rudiger (63' for Modric) - 6/10

It was strange of Carlo Ancelotti to bring Rudiger on for Modric when Real Madrid needed a goal, but nonetheless, the German defender was ineffective.

Marco Asensio (70' for Kroos) - 5/10

Asensio was thrown in to inject some attacking firepower into Real Madrid's vanguard, but failed miserably.

Lucas Vazquez (80' for Carvajal) - 5/10

The Spaniard was toothless as well.

Dani Ceballos (80' for Rodrygo) - 6.5/10

Ceballos pounced on a loose ball after Ederson parried Benzema's strike into his path, but the Brazilian goalkeeper kept out his shot as well.

Aurelien Tchouameni (80' for Camavinga) - 5/10

Foden assisted Alvarez for City's fourth with a sumptuous through-ball and Tchouameni was a mere spectator in the buildup as the ball rolled past him.

