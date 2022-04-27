Manchester City 4-3 Real Madrid: 5 Hits and Flops as Karim Benzema's brace gives Los Blancos a chance | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Manchester City beat Real Madrid 4-3 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, April 26.

Kevin De Bruyne broke the deadlock for the hosts quite early on as he dived in to score the perfect header off a cross by Riyad Mahrez in the second minute of the game.

Minutes later, Gabriel Jesus doubled the advantage for Manchester City. The Brazilian showed strength to destabilize David Alaba at the back, received a low-lying cross from De Bruyne and buried one past Thibaut Courtois.

Karim Benzema pulled one back for Real Madrid just after the half-an-hour mark. The French international guided in a cross from Ferland Mendy past Ederson Moraes.

Following the break, Phil Foden scored a glancing header in the 53rd minute as he latched onto a perfect cross from Fernandinho. Minutes later, Vinicius Jr. scored a brilliant goal as he blazed past Fernandinho on the wings before coolly slotting one past Ederson.

Bernardo Silva grabbed City's fourth of the night at the 74-minute mark. The Portuguese international smashed one in as Real Madrid dozed off for a second.

Benzema scored the final goal of the game in the 82nd minute for Los Blancos from the penalty spot. Aymeric Laporte was penalized for a handball and the Frenchman cheekily scooped one in to keep the tie alive.

On that note, here's a look at the five hits and flops from either team in the game:

#5 Hit: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne rejoices after scoring a goal

Kevin De Bruyne gave Manchester City the perfect start that they were hoping for. He scored through a diving header in the 2nd minute of the game to make a roaring statement. Minutes later, he set up Gabriel Jesus for Manchester City's second of the game.

De Bruyne won three duels, made five recoveries, created three chances, and completed two dribbles throughout the game. He was very effective in maintaining the tempo for Manchester City. De Bruyne's quick distribution allowed the hosts to transition faster.

#4 Flop: David Alaba (Real Madrid)

David Alaba was subbed off in the second half

David Alaba looked rusty throughout his stay on the pitch. The Austrian international was unable to keep up with Manchester City's darting attacks. Alaba was at fault for Jesus' goal as he lost control of the incoming pass and allowed the Brazilian to have a clear go at the goal.

Alaba also seemed to have difficulties communicating with Eder Militao as the duo opened up on numerous occasions. He was replaced by Nacho in the second half as he struggled with match fitness. Alaba was doubtful for the game following the hamstring strain he picked up against Osasuna.

#3 Hit: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Bernardo Silva in action against Real Madrid

Bernardo Silva had a massive game against Real Madrid. The Portuguese international was all over the center. Silva smashed in Manchester City's fourth and final goal of the night as he capitalized perfectly on the referee's advantage and caught Real Madrid off guard.

Silva won seven duels, won three tackles, made six recoveries, created two chances, made one clearance, and completed one dribble throughout the game. His link-up play with his fellow teammates was quite effective as it allowed Manchester City to assert dominance in the center of the park.

#2 Flop: Eder Militao (Real Madrid)

Kevin De Bruyne goes up against Eder Militao.

Eder Militao had a game to forget against Manchester City. The Brazilian international got it all wrong against the Premier League giants. Militao committed himself on numerous occasions and failed to win the ball, leaving the back-line highly exposed.

Militao looked nervy with his distribution and was haphazard with his positioning throughout the game. He failed to read the game in various instances and was caught up in awkward situations due to the same. He was also quite risk averse with his passing as he chose safe passes over ball progression.

#1 Hit: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Karim Benzema was fantastic in the game

Karim Benzema was clutch for Real Madrid yet again. He scored a brace against Manchester City to allow Real Madrid a chance in the return leg.

The French international scored his first goal out of nowhere. Benzema had the deftest of touches as he guided in a cross from Ferland Mendy. into the back of the net. For his second, he scored a penalty from the spot.

Benzema, despite missing two penalties in the previous game against Osasuna, had the nerves to beat Ederson with a cheeky penalty.

Playing his 600th game for Los Blancos, he registered his 41st goal of the season. His tally in the Champions league stands at 14 goals for the season and he will surely be hoping to score at the Santiago Bernabeu as well.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat