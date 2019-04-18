Manchester City 4-3 Tottenham: 5 Hits and Flops

Mosope Ominiyi

Tottenham boss Pochettino celebrates with his players after their dramatic win via away goal rule

Manchester City's quadruple hopes ended in dramatic fashion on Wednesday night, as Raheem Sterling's stoppage-time winner was correctly ruled as offside after VAR review - meaning Tottenham have progressed into the Champions League semi-finals on away goals rule despite a 4-3 defeat at the Etihad.

In a breathtaking spectacle during their quarter-final second leg, the pair broke a competition record for the fastest five goals ever scored in one match after 22 minutes, with City 3-2 up on the evening.

Despite their narrow defeat on the night, Spurs' 1-0 home win from last week's first leg proved pivotal as they earned their first Champions League semi-final since 1961/62, where they'll play against Juventus' conquerors Ajax.

With all of that in mind, let's take an in-depth look at five player performances - some of whom excelled, while others struggled during a match of the season contender:

#5 Flop: Kieran Trippier

Trippier was given the run around by a rampant Sterling throughout

I can't remember the last player to have received the mountain of abuse and vitriol that came Kieran Trippier's way on Wednesday, in a game where he wasn't even the worst performer.

Sterling ran rings around him and he was almost always second best against Raheem. He should have done more to stop his compatriot from scoring twice, agreed. The first was a brilliant finish after he evaded his attention and cut inside but the second was more sloppy positioning and man-marking than anything, failing to stick tight.

Even still, the Manchester City youth product had a job to do and among the criticism for his defensive display, rolled up his sleeves and redeemed himself as the match wore on. His form has been inconsistent throughout the campaign and he himself has sought out to improve after a memorable World Cup campaign with England last summer, but this notion that he's suddenly become poor overnight is tedious in itself.

He has never been the best at defending wingers in one-on-one situations, so how can you expect him to excel against one of the world's best in Sterling? Ultimately though, he struggled defensively but redeemed himself. Luckily the damage wasn't terminal courtesy of the away goal rule - he created the assist with a teasing corner for substitute Llorente to bundle home in a relentless second-half.

