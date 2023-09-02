Manchester City 5-1 Fulham: Player ratings as Cityzens thrash Fulham with five-star performance

Manchester City continued their impressive winning streak in the Premier League, securing a convincing 5-1 victory over Fulham on a sunny Saturday afternoon. The match showcased the reigning champions' resilience and attacking prowess, with standout performances from Julian Alvarez, Nathan Ake, and Erling Haaland.

The game started on a cautious note, with Fulham adopting a defensive approach and City struggling with possession in the early stages. However, as the match progressed, City's dominance became evident.

Julian Alvarez broke the deadlock in the 31st minute, calmly tapping in a six-yard shot after a precise pass from Erling Haaland. Fulham swiftly responded, with Tim Ream equalizing soon after, capitalizing on a rebound from Raul Jimenez's strike (33').

However, City reclaimed their lead just before halftime when Nathan Ake headed home from a corner (45+5'). The goal survived a contentious VAR check that ruled that Manuel Akanji's offside position did not affect the play. This decision left Fulham players vehemently protesting.

Erling Haaland then came to life in the second half, capitalizing on a defensive mistake from Tim Ream, securing his first goal of the match (58'). Haaland later extended City's lead with a penalty (70'), after Julian Alvarez was taken down in the box by Issa Diop.

The final blow came from Haaland in stoppage time (90+5'), as the striker completed his hat-trick with a thunderous strike after collecting a pass from Sergio Gomez. The victory marked Manchester City's fourth consecutive win in the Premier League, solidifying their position at the top of the table.

On that note, here's a look at the Manchester City players' ratings from the game.

Ederson - 5/10

The custodian of City's goal, Ederson, endured a day that fell short of his typically impeccable standards. While he managed to make three saves, he might reflect on Fulham's opener and ponder if he could have done better.

Kyle Walker - 6/10

Operating from the right-back position, Kyle Walker provided a steady presence in City's defense with 111 touches. His performance didn't sparkle as he made just one clearance and didn't win any duels, but he managed to contain Fulham's attacking threats effectively.

Ruben Dias - 7/10

Ruben Dias, the linchpin of City's defense, demonstrated his unwavering defensive prowess yet again. His overall performance was solid, with a 99 percent passing accuracy, barring a controversial moment when he was fortunate to avoid a red card for an indiscretion.

Nathan Ake - 7/10

Nathan Ake displayed his aerial prowess, making a crucial impact with a well-placed header that found the back of the net. Defensively solid and sound in the buildup, Ake won 67 percent of his duels, both on-ground and aerial. His performance was a testament to his consistency and versatility.

Manuel Akanji - 6/10

Akanji's performance was marked by a contentious offside decision that dominated post-match discussions. Nevertheless, he maintained composure and contributed significantly to City's defensive solidity and buildup play. With six recoveries, two clearances, and one interception, he was impressive.

Rodri - 6/10

Rodri patrolled the midfield with a mix of moments of brilliance and occasional sloppiness in his passing. He was unafraid to commit cynical fouls, making four in the process, whenever necessary, showcasing his tactical acumen.

He did play a part in the attacking play as well with nine accurate long balls and 11 passes into the final third.

Mateo Kovacic - 6/10

Kovacic found himself in an advanced role during the match, an assignment that didn't quite suit his usual midfield prowess. His passing, in particular, appeared off the mark. However, he played a major role in the buildup to City's first goal of the game.

Phil Foden - 7/10

Phil Foden proved to be the standout performer for City in the first half, with his incisive runs and dangerous crosses. In all, he provided two accurate crosses and three corners.

His involvement was a constant threat to Fulham's defense, and he was inches away from creating several goal-scoring opportunities. Got his well-deserved assist for Nathan Ake's goal.

Julian Alvarez - 7/10

Julian Alvarez displayed commendable composure when he slotted home City's opening goal. While he struggled to link up play in the first half, he redeemed himself by creating Erling Haaland's first goal and winning the penalty for his second.

Jeremy Doku - 6/10

Making his debut for City, Jeremy Doku showcased flashes of quality whenever he was involved. Despite not being as frequently engaged as he might have hoped, with only 43 touches, his moments of brilliance were notable. He was involved in 11 ground duels and won eight of them.

Erling Haaland - 8/10

Erling Haaland, the Norwegian sensation, was City's offensive dynamo. With a smart assist and a clinical hat-trick, Haaland showcased his lethal finishing skills. His performance might not have been his absolute best, with a shot accuracy of just 75 percent and no duels won, but his efficiency is undeniable.

Substitutes:

Bernardo Silva - 6/10

Bernardo Silva added fresh legs and creativity to City's midfield when he entered the fray to replace Rodri in the 76th minute. His contribution was instrumental in maintaining City's dominance.

Sergio Gomez - 6/10

Coming on for Jeremy Doku in the 76th minute, Sergio Gomez's introduction provided additional attacking impetus, ensuring that City continued to press for further goals. He was the assist provider for Haaland's third and final goal of the game.

Kalvin Phillips - N/A

As an 84th-minute substitute, Kalvin Phillips had limited time on the pitch, making it challenging to assess his impact on the match.

Rico Lewis - N/A

Rico Lewis entered the game in the closing minutes, with insufficient time to leave a substantial mark on the proceedings. However, he did combine well with Oscar Bobb for City's final goal of the game.

Oscar Bobb - N/A

Nelson came on as a 90th-minute substitute for Phil Foden. He did not play long enough to be properly rated.