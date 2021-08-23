5 longest-serving players in Manchester City's current squad

Manchester City is often considered a club without much of a history or heritage by rival fans. However, with their recent triumphs, the Sky Blues have shushed their haters.

We can undoubtedly say Manchester City have been the most successful team in England's top-flight football in recent times. That too, by a fair margin.

Slipping into the third tier during the 90s, the club also found itself in a precarious position in terms of finance during the first decade of the new millennium. The Cityzens saw a spike in form and trophy collections thereafter, to the immense surprise of many.

From its birth in 1880 until 1968, Manchester City had only two Premier League/First Division titles under their belt. The club's recent dominance saw them take the count to seven titles by winning five Premier League trophies in last 10 seasons.

Manchester City, the fifth most decorated team in England's top-tier football in terms of trophy collection, is also a major threat across Europe. One of the major reasons for City's recent success is having Pep Guardiola at the helm.

His team management and wise usage of the club's transfer fund has paved the way for trophies as well as a talented bunch of players.

On that note, let's take a look at

Five longest-serving players in Manchester City's current squad

#5 John Stones (since August 9, 2016)

John Stones is the first Manchester City player to score for England in the World Cup

Lauded as one of the most formidable centre-backs currently, John Stones was the answer to Manchester City's aging defensive duo Kolarov-Kompany.

Stones arrived from Everton as then the second-most expensive defender of all time. Since then, the English international had no looking back.

Stones is the first Manchester City player to score for England in a World Cup. The 27-year-old also had a massive role to play in England's stupendous EURO 2020 campaign, where they conceded just two goals throughout the tournament.

John Stones and Rúben Dias when playing the full 90 minutes together for Man City:



WWDWWWWWWWWWWWWLWWWW



Clean sheets: 13

Goals conceded: 8



Rock. Solid. pic.twitter.com/6qRW5bJpdD — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 4, 2021

#4 İlkay Gündoğan (since July 1, 2016)

İlkay Gündoğan was instantly impactful with Man City

Pep Guardiola's first signing since taking over Manchester City was a fine one. He found answers to his midfield concerns in Borussia Dortmund's key player — İlkay Gündoğan.

A stellar start to his debut season at the Etihad was hindered by a serious injury that ruled him out for the remainder of the season. However, the German international returned to his position in the middle of the park and continued bossing the zone.

Ilkay Gundogan has 12 goals in 2021 - more than any other player from the Premier League 😎#EVEMCI #FACup pic.twitter.com/VLk0YUjPsL — Goal (@goal) March 20, 2021

İlkay Gündoğan is the first Manchester City player to have won back-to-back Premier League Player of the Month awards. He was also Manchester City's top scorer (13) in the previous title-winning season.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar