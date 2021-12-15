Manchester City 7-0 Leeds United: Citizens player ratings as champions in seventh heaven | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester City ripped Leeds United to shreds in a clinical display to secure a resounding 7-0 victory in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Goals from Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne (2), Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and Nathan Ake helped the Sky Blues register their second-biggest top-flight win.

Pep Guardiola's men displayed a frightening attacking intent that the Peacocks had no answer to, crumbling under pressure like a pack of cards.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 7 - Manchester City’s 7-0 victory against Leeds was their joint-second largest ever top-flight league win, behind only their 8-0 thrashing of Watford in September 2019. Lethal. #MCILEE 7 - Manchester City’s 7-0 victory against Leeds was their joint-second largest ever top-flight league win, behind only their 8-0 thrashing of Watford in September 2019. Lethal. #MCILEE

With the win, the Sky Blues moved four points clear at the top, albeit having played a game more. On that note, here are the player ratings for Manchester City:

Ederson - 7/10

He might as well have cooked up a barbeque in goal, and not worry about to make a save. Ederson was hardly troubled on the night.

John Stones - 7/10

Stones played out of position on the night, but that didn't seem so, going by his performance. He also scored City's sixth goal of the night.

Ruben Dias - 7/10

The Portuguese didn't really have to bring his A-game to the fore, as Leeds United didn't offer any threat.

Aymeric Laporte - 7/10

He was more adventurous than Dias, charging forward with the ball, and making excellent distribution.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 7.5/10

The Ukrainian was solid at the back, making five recoveries, three clearances and four tackles on the night.

Rodri - 8/10

He was a dominant force in midfield, registering four key passes as well as an assist for De Bruyne.

Bernardo Silva - 6/10

He missed a sitter early on. Despite improving thereafter and looking bright, Silva was hooked off at half-time.

Riyad Mahrez - 9/10

The Algerian was in inspired form once again; he was absolutely clinical on the ball and threatening in his play. Mahrez assisted Grealish before getting on the scoresheet himself in the second period.

It was Mahrez's 100th Premier League appearance for City. He also scored in his 100th league game with Leicester City.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 2 - Riyad Mahrez is the first player in Premier League history to score on his 100th appearance for two different sides in the competition (Man City & Leicester). Niche. #MCILEE 2 - Riyad Mahrez is the first player in Premier League history to score on his 100th appearance for two different sides in the competition (Man City & Leicester). Niche. #MCILEE

Kevin De Bruyne - 9.5/10

He was unplayable on the night, showing excellent movement and link-up play while also netting twice and creating numerous chances. This is the De Bryune we've been waiting to see all season.

Squawka Football @Squawka Kevin de Bruyne in the first-half for Manchester City against Leeds:



◉ Most shots (5)

◉ Most take-ons completed (2)

◉ Joint-most chances created (3)

◉ Joint-most shots on target (2)



The king of the Etihad Stadium has returned. 👑 Kevin de Bruyne in the first-half for Manchester City against Leeds:◉ Most shots (5)◉ Most take-ons completed (2)◉ Joint-most chances created (3)◉ Joint-most shots on target (2)The king of the Etihad Stadium has returned. 👑 https://t.co/DfNSTp1S6y

Jack Grealish - 8.5/10

Grealish doubled City's advantage after just 14 minutes. He remained a big threat going forward, with his pace, directness and intent.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 1 - Jack Grealish has scored his first ever headed goal in the Premier League and his 17th overall in the competition (second for Man City & 15 for Aston Villa). Collectors. #MCILEE 1 - Jack Grealish has scored his first ever headed goal in the Premier League and his 17th overall in the competition (second for Man City & 15 for Aston Villa). Collectors. #MCILEE

Phil Foden - 8.5/10

He started the onslaught with a composed finish, and wrapped it up with a nice assist from a corner for City's seventh of the evening.

Ratings of Manchester City substitutes against Leeds United

Ilkay Gundogan - 8/10

The German bagged two assists off the bench.

Fernandinho - 7/10

He went about his business as usual.

Nathan Ake - 7.5/10

The Dutchman completed the rout with a composed header for City's seventh of the night against Leeds United.

