Manchester City 7-0 RB Leipzig: Player Ratings as Erling Haaland breaks City's single-season scoring record | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Manchester City were rampant as they defeated RB Leipzig 7-0 in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg. The result sees them qualify for the quarter-finals 8-1 on aggregate.

City entered this game on the back of a formidable run of form as they have won four of their last five games across competitions. Pep Guardiola's men have looked solid defensively, keeping a clean sheet in each of their last three games. However, they looked a bit rusty in their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace and relied on a spot-kick to win the game.

With the tie evenly-poised at 1-1 after the first leg, Guardiola took no chances as he named his strongest XI with the players available.

Manchester City made a good start to the game as they kept possession of the ball, often drawing RB Leipzig players all the way to their 18-yard box. However, the hosts lacked decisiveness in the final third and were unable to capitalize on their early chances. The German side saw very little of the ball and rarely made their way into City's penalty area.

The hosts were awarded a very soft penalty in the 22nd minute as the ball hit Benjamin Henrichs' arm following an aerial duel with Rodri. The full-back wasn't even facing the ball when it hit his arm as none of the City players appealed and no on-field call was made. However, VAR intervened and awarded a penalty, which Erling Haaland duly converted.

The Norwegian found himself on the scoresheet again as Kevin De Bruyne's shot rattled off the crossbar and fell kindly for him to nod into the goal. Manchester City maintained good pressure and created several chances.

Haaland made it a first-half hat-trick as he creeped in at the back post to bundle the ball in as the hosts carried a comfortable 3-0 lead into the break.

Manchester City were rampant in the early exchanges of the second period as Haaland looked determined to add to his tally. However, Ilkay Gundogan opened the floodgates for City following an assist from Jack Grealish. Haaland then grabbed a brace to make it five goals for the game before being replaced by Julian Alvarez as he walked off to a resounding applause.

With an unassailable 6-0 lead, Guardiola decided to give some of his fringe players some game time as he made changes late in the game. City's momentum, however, did not drop one bit as Bernardo Silva and De Bruyne were huffing and puffing to close the ball down late in the game.

The Belgian was rewarded for his persistence as his effort from distance sailed into the top corner deep into added time. Manchester City secured a resounding 7-0 win and on that note, let's take a look at their player ratings.

Manchester City Player Ratings

Ederson - 7/10

Ederson had relatively little to do throughout the game, making one save in the first half. He played five accurate long balls.

Manuel Akanji - 7/10

Akanji was solid on defense and also distributed the ball well. He won three duels, making two interceptions and one tackle, but was booked for a foul. He also attempted three shots on target.

Ruben Dias - 7/10

Dias was solid at the back as he made the calls to maintain the line height and shape. He won two duels, making one clearance and one tackle. He also played three long balls.

Nathan Ake - 8/10

Ake had a great game on the left side of the hosts' defense. He often played the ball forward, finding teammates with space to run into. He won all eight of his duels in a solid defensive performance, making two tackles and one interception in the process. Ake also played two key passes and six long balls.

Rodri - 6.5/10

Rodri had a decent game in midfield as he won three duels and played five accurate long balls.

John Stones - 7/10

Stones slotted into a defensive midfield role as Manchester City played a 3-2-4-1 formation. He completed 29 passes with 100% accuracy, including one key pass, one cross and two long balls. He also completed one dribble and won one duel.

Ilkay Gundogan - 7/10

Gundogan had a good game as he scored a goal in the first half. He attempted four shots overall, hitting the target twice. The German also played two long balls.

Kevin De Bruyne - 8.5/10

De Bruyne was sharp with the ball at his feet and distributed it well. He even attempted a shot which rebounded off the crossbar before falling to Haaland, who headed it into the goal. He played four key passes and scored a lovely goal from disance in the 92nd minute.

Jack Grealish - 7.5/10

Grealish had a great game for Manchester City as he played four key passes, including an assist for City's only goal not scored by Haaland. He also played two crosses, one long ball and won five duels.

Bernardo Silva - 7/10

Silva had a good game as he passed the ball well and helped his side progress it forward. He won two duels, played two key passes and one long ball.

Erling Haaland - 10/10

Haaland made a good start to the game and scored a quickfire brace in the first half to put Manchester City in a comfortable position. He made it a hat-trick just before half-time and scored two more in the second period to cap off a record-breaking performance.

Substitutes

Phil Foden - 6.5/10

Foden replaced Grealish in the second half and put in a decent performance.

Riyad Mahrez - 7/10

Mahrez came on for Manchester City midway through the second period and looked sharp with the ball at his feet.

Julian Alvarez - 6.5/10

Alvarez replaced Haaland in the second half and played well.

Sergio Gomez - 6.5/10

Gomez was handed some rare game-time as he replaced Stones and helped City preserve their clean sheet.

Kalvin Phillips - 6.5/10

Phillips replaced Rodri in the second half and was solid in midfield.

