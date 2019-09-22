Manchester City 8-0 Watford: 5 players who were brilliant for Pep Guardiola

Manchester City were dominant, to say the least

Last weekend, Manchester City endured a tough time at Carrow Road, when Norwich City’s direct approach caught Pep Guardiola’s men off guard. City did get back to winning ways in midweek, defeating Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0, but their Spanish manager was still be hurt from that unexpected defeat at the hands of the Canaries. As such, Watford was in danger of stepping into the eye of the storm when they visited the Etihad on Saturday and their worst nightmares were about to come true.

Ahead of the game, City was already trailing Liverpool by 5 points and Pep Guardiola knew that he could not afford any more hiccups. Watford, bottom of the table with two points after five games, was the ideal opponents for City at the moment. It was an opportunity for the Spaniard to get the confidence and swagger back into his team and he named a very strong first eleven for the game.

Manchester City Starting XI – Ederson; Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi, Fernandinho, Benjamin Mendy; Kevin De Bruyne, Rodrigo, David Silva; Riyad Mahrez, Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva.

Pep Guardiola’s team showed their intent right at the start of the game, taking the lead in the very first minute through David Silva. City went 5-0 up in the 18th minute, as Sergio Aguero, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and Nicolas Otamendi all found the back of the net. After the break, Bernardo Silva completed his hat-trick, while Kevin De Bruyne got on the score sheet as the game ended 8-0 in City’s favour. Here are the 5 men who were brilliant for Pep Guardiola on the night.

#5 David Silva

David Silva started in the midfield that also comprised of Kevin de Bruyne and Rodrigo. The Spaniard’s presence allowed Kevin De Bruyne to flourish, while the man also helped Rodrigo clean up whenever City lost the ball. After a disappointing show against Norwich City, he had a point to prove against Watford and he did so in style.

David Silva started the party for City when he made a clever run into the far post and got to the end of Kevin De Bruyne’s cross to give his team the lead. It was a sign of things to come, as Silva helped his team dominate the proceedings and capped up a comfortable return to winning ways for his team.

