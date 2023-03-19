Manchester City to activate clause in Chelsea and Manchester United target's contract - Reports

Premier League giants Manchester City are reportedly set to activate a buy-back clause in the contract of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, amid interest from Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal, as per Football Insider.

Lavia joined Southampton last summer in a £12 million deal and has been impressive in his debut season. While Manchester City has a £40 million buy-back clause for the 19-year-old, it is inactive until the summer of 2024. However, the club is reportedly keen to secure the midfielder's services and is expected to try and activate the clause this summer.

Southampton's precarious Premier League status is another factor that could influence Lavia's future. The club is in danger of relegation and the midfielder is expected to leave if they drop to the Championship.

Suitors could use the City buy-back clause as leverage, and a deal could be done for around £40-45 million.

Lavia has also caught the attention of other Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United.

Chelsea have reportedly made early moves to sound out the possibility of a deal, while Arsenal are said to be upping their interest in the Belgium international. Manchester United are also interested, though the 20% sell-on clause for City could make a move difficult.

City superstar Kevin de Bruyne has praised Lavia's potential, insisting that the midfielder could become a "top player" in the future.

As things stand, Southampton are two points from safety with ten games remaining this season.

While it remains to be seen where Lavia will end up, Manchester City seem to have the upper hand with their buy-back clause.

Fans left amazed as Manchester City scored 13 goals in their last two games, one-third of Chelsea's total number of 39 goals this season

Manchester City's recent form has left fans in awe as the team has scored an impressive 13 goals in their last two games. Squawka has presented some interesting stats, leaving the fans flabbergasted by City's red-hot form.

Their tally equals one-third of Chelsea's total goals scored throughout the current season. City netted seven times in their Champions League tie against RB Leipzig, followed by another six goals against Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday, March 18.

In these games, striker Erling Haaland has been in outstanding form, contributing seven goals to the team's impressive tally.

With such an impressive run of form, City look set to continue their dominance in the upcoming games. The Premier League defending champions have been pipped against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals while they trail Arsenal in the Premier League race.

