Reports: Manchester City agree £25m deal with Leicester City for highly rated striker

What's the story?

Manchester City's promising attacker Kelechi Iheanacho is all set to complete a £25m move to Leicester City with a medical expected to be completed in the coming hours according to Sky Sports. The talented Nigerian striker had been heavily linked with a move away from the Etihad and he will in all likelihood be playing for the 2015/16 Premier League champions next season.

Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho poised for medical at #lcfc later today. Fee is £25m with buy-back clause #mcfc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) August 1, 2017

The two clubs had reached an agreement in principle quite a long time ago, but the move was held back due to issues with image rights and with City insisting on a buy back clause. Tipped to become one of the greatest Nigerian players of all time, Iheanacho will be looking to impress at the earliest for Leicester City.

In case you didn't know...

Iheanacho is rated very highly by the Manchester City coaching staff, but with the presence of Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero, starting opportunities look extremely hard to come by for the 20-year-old.

Iheanacho appeared 28 times for City last season scoring 7 goals, but he made only one start for the Citizens. A supreme finisher with an uncanny knack of being at the right place at the right time, Iheanacho will certainly add quality to Craig Shakespeare's Leicester City side.

The heart of the matter

One of the most talented youngsters in world football at the moment, Iheanacho is at the stage of his career where he needs regular football to develop. With opportunities hard to come by at City, a move to Leicester City looks like the right step to take for the young Nigerian's career.

If reports are to be believed, Manchester City have a buyback clause of £50 million in the agreement and should Iheanacho fulfil his immense potential at Leicester, he might well make a big money return to the Etihad in the future.

Video

It will definitely be interesting to see how Iheanacho fares at Leicester City.

Author's take

Iheanacho is one of the best finishers in the Premier League and he could potentially form a devastating strike trio alongside Jamie Vardy and Islam Slimani for the Foxes. A £25 million deal is certainly a bargain for Leicester City as the 20-year-old has the potential to become a world class striker in the future.

